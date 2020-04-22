'Too Hot To Handle': Everything You Need To Know About Netflix's Latest Reality Show

Too Hot to Handle on Netflix is a show that deals with a bunch of really beautiful people who are allowed to mingle with each other with a major catch. The show is created by Laura Gibson and is presented by a virtual assistant, Lana. The events of the series take place on an island. Too Hot to Handle consist of eight episodes and this is their first season streaming exclusively on Netflix.

Too Hot to Handle review: Everything you need to know about Netflix's reality show

Also Read | Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle Is Inspired By Seinfeld's Iconic Episode?

The Plot

The creators aim at these youngsters creating a genuine connection with each other rather than following the fling culture. A major twist in series is that if any contestant is caught engaging in any physical activity, including kissing another contestant, the prize money decreases, which is $100,000. The show aims at testing the contestants' ability to refrain themselves from crossing any lines and thus only maintain an old school relationship.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana's Mesmerising Photoshoots Are Too Hot To Handle; See Pics

The Good

The show is quite relevant and gives out a meaningful message in today’s hook up culture. The show among fans is being deemed as one of the best 21st-century reality shows. The show makers keep setting rules among contestants that make it harder for them to resist each other. However, the catch makes them do things that often come off as amusing and entertaining. The show is bold however it does manage to maintain itself from going completely off the hook.

Also Read | Disha Patani Is Too Hot To Handle In 'Do You Love Me' From Baaghi 3, Say Fans

The Bad

The contestants in the show often come off as pretentious and self-centred. The makers have made it clear that Too Hot to Handle is about really good looking people. The contestants are aware of that and are incredibly self-centred. Most of the contestants speak things that would otherwise be major letdowns in any other show format. The show is quite anti-climatic as in nature and premise set by the makers. However, being a new format it can be confusing for several viewers who are used to watching things with a definite end.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Flaunting These Off-shoulder Dresses Is Too Hot To Handle; See Pics

Take Away

Too Hot to Handle aims primarily at bringing back old school romance and it is quite exciting to watch modern-day individuals wrap their heads around it. The show is fun and quite interactive and can get audiences hooked on to the narrative. However, the show does take some time getting used to for those who have watched reality television in a different format.

Rating: 2.5/5

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.