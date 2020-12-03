Is Anyone From Are You The One Still Together? See The Couples Who Are Still Together

Are You The One? is an MTV reality show which started in 2014. The show has had 8 seasons since then and is now available on Netflix. The show focuses on helping the contestants find their significant other while competing with each other at a destination in 10 weeks. Currently, Are You the One? S1 and 2 are available for Netflix streaming. Meanwhile here is the answer to the curious people who want to know 'Is anyone from Are You the One still together'?

Is anyone from Are You the One still together?

Are You the One cast includes several contestants where usually each season has had 10 guys paired with 10 girls at the start of the show. There are many couples from the 8 seasons of Are You The One who have stayed together. Take a look.

Amber Lee and Ethan Diamond

Ethan and Amber found their true love on the show. The couple met as contestants and became a perfect match as well. The two continued dating even after the show ended and made it work. They got married and now have two daughters as well. Ethan is currently working his way to the top in the corporate world. He is a manager and business developer in a software company. Amber works in the sales department at Dell.

Jenni Knapmiller and Curtis Hadzicki

According to eonline portal, Jenni Knapmiller and Curtis Hadzicki from Season 2 are very much together now. The duo recently got engaged in October 2020. Even though they did not gel together during the filming of Season 2, they reconnected after the filming of S2 ended, and during the recent reunion episode, they revealed that they have been together ever since S2 ended.

Mikala Thomas and Joe Torgerson

Mikala Thomas and Joe Torgerson are one of the couples who are currently together; however, they did not start with the same season. The two competed in different seasons of the show, but became friends later, and recently revealed that they started dating in August this year. Mikala was seen on S4 and was paired with Cameron, while Joe appeared on S6.

Cam Bruckman and Carolina Duarte

Cam Bruckman and Carolina Duarte are also currently in a relationship. The duo often posts pictures with each other on their Instagram accounts. Cam was a contestant on Season 4. He ended up with Carolina, who was initially Hayden's perfect match on the season.

Uche Nwosu and Clinton Moxam

Uche Nwosu and Clinton Moxam are one of the couples who started off with an instant and deep bond. They met in AYTO Season 6. Even though they weren't paired as each other's perfect match, they chose to stay together after the show ended. In June 2020, the duo got engaged as well.

Shannon Duffy and Anthony Martin

Shannon Duffy and Anthony Martin are currently in a relationship. Shannon competed in Season 5, while Anthony competed in Season 6. The duo often shares adorable posts with one another on social media.

