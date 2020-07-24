Is Ben Weston Leaving Days Of Our Lives? Learn About The Character's Fate

Days of Our Lives fans are in a frenzy over the possibility of Ben Weston being killed off on the show. Ben Weston on Days of Our Lives is played by American actor Robert Scott Wilson. The latest Days of Our Lives spoilers teased that Ben’s days on the show might be numbered. Fans became even more confused when Ben landed back in prison while trying to protect his lady love, Ciara. Find out, “Is Ben Weston leaving Days of Our Lives?”

Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Is Ben Weston leaving Days of Our Lives?

Life on the run was short-lived for Ciara played by Victoria Konefal and Ben Weston. Ben was wrongfully framed for Jordan’s murder and landed in prison. His new love interest Ciara was desperate to get him out of jail.

But, it was going to be an upstream swim for Ben and Ciara, as the judge sentenced him to death by lethal injection. This had made a lot of fans suspicious and led them to believe that Days of Our Lives was going to kill off its character Ben Weston. The NBC show has removed several cast members in the past few weeks. Therefore, fans were right to be concerned.

However, in a twist of events, with his father Clyde Weston’s help, Ben was able to escape from prison. But, unfortunately, Rafe found him and brought him back to prison to face his death sentence. As fans were becoming more sure about Ben’s character being killed off from the show, Ciara learned the identity of Jordan’s real killer, who was Christian Maddox.

Maddox is now calling himself Evan on the show. So with her latest startling discovery, Ciara quickly called to stop the execution before it was too late. Hence, Days of Our Lives fans could let out a sigh of relief as Ben Weston was now a free man again.

In his efforts to lead a normal life, Ben Weston got himself a job at a garage working alongside Jake Lambert. He also popped the question to his lady love Ciara and the two got engaged. But, in true Days of Our Lives fashion, as their wedding neared, things started to get messed up again.

But, everything still seemed under control until on the wedding day, things took a decidedly deadly turn, and someone planted a bomb at the church. The bomb went off just after Ben and Ciara became man and wife. Hence, once again the perilous fate of Ben Weston on Days of Our Lives remains unresolved. It is still unclear whether Ben Weston will be leaving the show or not.

Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Who is leaving Days of Our Lives?

Many fans must have noticed that Days of Our Lives is in the middle of slashing its cast. With characters like Galen Gering, Casey Moss, Chandler Massey, and Freddie Smith having finished taping for the daytime drama, the fate of Ben Weston and many other characters is now on the line. According to the reports of an entertainment portal, although NBC renewed the show, Days of Our Lives makers are continuously looking for ways to cut costs. Hence, trimming some of the cast is one way to achieve that goal. But, if Ben Weston dies on Days of our Lives, it would likely be either for storyline purposes or saving money.

Who is the Ben Weston Actor?

The role of Ben Weston on Days of Our Lives is played by American actor and model Robert Scott Wilson. Wilson is currently 32 years old and has also appeared in movies like The Social Network, Friends with Benefits, and drama series like The Secret Life of the American Teenager. The actor has over 90,000 followers on his Instagram handle and often posts pictures of himself from Days of Our Lives.

