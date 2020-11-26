Is Benny Leaving Bull? Here's What The Recent Episode Of The Show Suggests

The CBS drama series Bull seems to just love surprising people. The new season of the show premiered on November 16, 2020, on CBS and not much has changed. 'The Great Divide' as it pits Chunk Palmer (Christopher Jackson) against Benny Colon (Freddy Rodriguez) in a conflict of interest case is still brewing. However, the recent episode of the show hinted towards some shocking events that might lead to Benny leaving Bull. Read on to find out, “Is Benny leaving Bull?”

Is Benny leaving Bull?

The Great Divide, sees a young artist being sued by a mother as she deems her responsible for her daughter's death. While Chunk represents the artist, Benny represents the mother. As a result of this, the viewers get to witness what can only be deemed as a lawyer’s El-Clasico. The standoff ends on a bittersweet note and results in the girl being found guilty of the wrong call. However, it turns out the death was an accident, hence she gets no further punishment.

However, this is just a tiny part of Benny’s story, the bigger part of the story is that Benny gets offered a job as the District Attorney of New York as the episode draws to a close. This leads to speculations claiming that Benny will be part of the TAC. But, if Benny were to go on and become the DA, that would essentially mean he's not part of TAC actively and won’t be featured in the show as much. Just to add to the mystery and the speculation, the IMDb cast and crew page for 'Bull' has listed Rodriguez, the actor who plays Benny only for two episodes of Bull Season 5. However, no definitive answer can be found until a brand new episode of the season airs next week. While fans can be sure that Benny will be on the next episode but in the bigger picture, it is quite possible that his role on the show might get cut short.

Benny on the Bull

The 45-year-old American actor Freddy Rodriguez has been an instrumental part of the show since inception. The actor has received widespread acclaim for playing Benny in the series. Benny is an absolute fan-favourite. If fans were to hear the unfortunate news that he is leaving the show, there is no doubt it will be a shocker.

