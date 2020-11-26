What Is The 12-minute Movie On Netflix? Fans On Twitter Teary-eyed After Watching The Film

Netflix is the new one size fits all when it comes to streaming. Whether you are looking for a riveting series that will keep you hooked for days and weeks or just a one time film with a two-hour runtime, Netflix has got you covered. However, if you aren’t in the mood for any of the above, then you can choose to watch the new 12-minutes movie released by Netflix. If Anything Happens I Love You, is the new 12-minute movie receiving accolades since it released on Netflix on 20 November 2020. Read on to find out, “What is the 12-minute movie on Netflix?”

What is the 12-minute movie on Netflix?

If Anything Happens I Love You is an animated film about two grieving parents as they struggle after losing their daughter in a school shooting. The film has been produced by Gilbert Films and Oh Good Productions. It was initially released during a private screening at the United Talent Agency in Beverly Hills on March 4, 2020, and arrived on Netflix only recently. The film is currently on #4 spot on Netflix. It’s currently ranked behind The Princess Switch: Switched Again, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 and The Grinch.

What’s the hype all about?

Many fans took to Twitter to express that the 12-minute movie is indeed the saddest movie on Netflix. The sentimental animated film has a ridiculously short runtime of 12 minutes. The tale takes place in the aftermath of a school shooting, which makes it heartbreakingly relevant in this day and age. Netflix issues a warning at the start of the film as it might trigger an emotional response in some viewers.

However, if you can handle the sensitive subject matter, the film will definitely become a conversation starter at your next family get-together. If Anything Happens I Love You is directed and written by Will McCormack who has also worked in A to Z and Michael Govier who is best known for his work on Space for Rent. McCormack and Govier also served as executive producers alongside Sydney Holland (Amnesiac), Robyn Klein (Rescue Dawn), Jayme Lemons (Enlightened), Peter Morgan from American Sniper, Jeremy Ross (Slinky) and actor Laura Dern from Big Little Lies.

Here’s what fans on Twitter thought about the film

“if anything happen i love you” just ruined me & broke my heart in billion pieces. oh no. pic.twitter.com/UG9jIKpZtk — FM (@ICherryy__) November 24, 2020

I just watched if anything happens i love you on Netflix.

12 minutes of your time.. Watch it 💔

Tell your friends and family and pets you love them cause really anything can happen..



Sobbing here after watching it 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/uf4k5mjv53 — LeAnne Rafferty (@LeanneRaf) November 24, 2020

just watched if anything happens i love you on netflix IM CRYING IT HURTS pic.twitter.com/fyuvMNkZe6 — lysa (@LYSAMUNO) November 20, 2020

im sobbing from this 12 minute animation film on netflix called “If anything happens I love you”



its about “grieving parents journey through an emotional void as they mourn the loss of a child in the aftermath of a tragic school shooting”



no words spoken throughout it all — lulu ⁷ ☻ (@namjoonssfw) November 21, 2020

“If Anything Happens I Love You.” has finally been added to Netflix and let me tell you.. it has me balling like a baby this morning. It is absolutely heartbreaking and every parents worst nightmare. This animated short film holds such a tremendous message! #mustwatch pic.twitter.com/YFIVh8JWZ8 — Jen. (@_juztjenn) November 20, 2020

