Is The '#blackAF' Cast A Real Family? Know About The Vibrant Cast Of The Series

Netflix India released the show #blackAF for the Indian audience to watch and enjoy the comedy show. The show stars Kenya Barris, Rashida Jones, Iman Benson, Genneya Walton, Scarlet Spencer, Justin Claiborne and Ravi Cabot-Conyers. The family which is shown in this series looking strikingly similar and thus many wonder, "Is #blackaAF cast a real family?"

Is #blackAF a real family?

The central character, Kenya Barris, is played by Kenya Barris, and the show traces the life of Kenya. His previous show Black-ish was also based on his family, but his character was played by Anthony Anderson. The family show in blackAF is inspired by Kenya Barris' real family.

Kenya had six children in real life and the actors who played them are also given the same looks. A news portal claims that some of the real nicknames were also used by Kenya for the kids. Though Rashida's character Joya is a lawyer, she is very different from the real Raina Barris. Kenya had revealed that he wanted the character to be more 'zany'.

BlackAF cast

Kenya Barris as Kenya Barris

The character is a dry, jaded version of himself who does not really think before he speaks. Kenya Barris is the creator of shows like Black-ish and America’s Next Top Model, even in the show. He is trying his best to take care of his kids.

Rashida Jones as Joya Barris

Rashida Jones plays the role of Kenya's wife and the mother of six children named Joya. She is a lawyer but she gave up her career to raise her children. Her character is known to embarrass her kids by trying to be a super mom.

Iman Benson as Drea Barris

Iman Benson's character Drea is the 'director' of the documentary she is making of her family. It is for her application for NYU's film school. Her documentary becomes the mockumentary style of the show.

Genneya Walton as Chloe Barris

The eldest one in the family is Chloe Barris. Chloe likes to do things against the family's flow. She attends USC but time and again comes back home to upset her parents.

Scarlet Spencer as Izzy Barris

Izzy not only upsets her parents but also irritates her siblings. She does not sign the release which allows her sister to film her. This makes her face bluryry in the introductory section of the show.

Justin Claiborne as Pops Barris

Pops is the troublemaker. He likes to have fun with his younger brother. He also plays for the youth basketball team.

Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Cam Barris and Richard Garden Hire Jr as Brooklyn

Cam is a bigger troublemaker. He has a knack of telling the craziest stories. But some of his stories might actually be true. Brooklyn is the cute baby of the family.

