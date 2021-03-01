Is Captain Marvel The Strongest Avenger? Brie Larson Believes So

The entire world was torn apart over the classic argument of who's the strongest Avenger ever since the inception of the franchise. Seems like the debate has come back as the latest episode of WandaVision yet again proved that Wanda Maximoff, or Scarlet Witch as now revealed, deserves to be known as the strongest superhero as she managed to create her own pocket reality after being unable to handle grief.

She had previously even destroyed one of the infinity stones single-handedly, something that no other Avenger could do. While the entire fandom is singing to her tunes, there is one cast member who is still hell-bent on proving that someone else should be known as the strongest Avenger. That person is none other than Brie Larson and this is her argument.

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson argues she's the strongest Avenger

When Captain Marvel first came out in 2019, the superheroine was heavily marketed to be the strongest of them all. In Avengers Endgame, the character ever self-proclaimed to beating Thanos by herself. But is Captain Marvel really the stronger Avenger between the two leading superheroines? This is what Brie Larson had to say.

In a lockdown interview as shared by Twitter user @valcaroI, Brie put an end to the ongoing debate and confessed why she thinks her character is the strongest. She said that it's a fact that Captain Marvel is the strongest as the comics have unofficially portrayed her that way. Upon being asked why she replied jokingly that she didn't write the comic books so she doesn't know although she is certain that Thanos cheated. Though she never directly mentioned Wanda Maximoff, the debate quickly escalated to them being pitted against each other after her interview clip got tossed around on the Internet.

So I asked brie “who is the strongest avenger? and why is it Carol Danvers.” and this was her response ✨ pic.twitter.com/oM7mFFTmDl — wendy (@valcaroI) February 26, 2021

Here's what fans have to say -

// ....I can't even take this seriously or in a joking manner.



Let's see who's strongest:



Scarlet Witch: Was going to kill Thanos before he said "Cause friendly fire!"



Captain Marvel: Not present for 99% of the movie, gets knocked out by an infinity stone. pic.twitter.com/87I9Qc1TIc — Sam Manson (@HotGothSam) February 27, 2021

As abysmal as Marvel's representation is, I'm glad the debate of who's the most powerful avenger is between 2 women — Julie Gavin (@chexmixbaby44) February 24, 2021

Not people saying the Hulk, Captain Marvel or Thor are THE STRONGEST avengers when SCARLET WITCH & DR.STRANGE are RIGHT THERE! Please 😒 — Taylor 🦋 (@TaylorGworl) February 26, 2021

Who do you think would win in a fight Captain Marvel or Scarlet Witch? — Josh (@lenschunk) February 26, 2021

WandaVision is nearing its finale with only a week to go. The show acted as a gateway to numerous Marvel storylines as it incorporated several characters from other superhero universes. Darcy Lewis, who was first seen in Thor, made her entry into the WandaVision sets after being promoted to a doctor from an intern.

Officer Jimmy Woo from Ant-Man and the Wasp also came along with her. Lastly, Monica Rambeau, the daughter of late Maria Rambeau, who was the best friend of Carol Danvers, made her spectacular debut in this Universe and even went onto becoming a superhero. WandaVision acts as a perfect set-up to Captain America 2 with Monica Rambeau sharing the stage there.

