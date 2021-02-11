WandaVision Creator Jac Schaeffer Calls Maria Rambeau's Death A "big Decision" For Marvel

WandaVision currently has five episodes streaming on Disney+ Hotstar premium, and the debut Marvel series has garnered much attention. Episode four gave a heartbreaking update that Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch) died in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) due to cancer. Now, the series creator reveals how the character’s demise was a big decision to make.

WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer says Maria Rambeau’s death was a “big decision” for Marvel Studios

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, WandaVision developer Jac Schaeffer disclosed how the death of Maria Rambeau was tough to come up with. She said that it was a “big decision” to make. They had a lot of conversations, and Maria and Lashana were “so important” in Captain Marvel and were such a “tremendous” character. The showrunner mentioned that they did not make that decision lightly. But they felt that it really worked for her daughter, Monica Rambeau’s character, and what it meant for her. They also “really loved” the idea that Maria had built S.W.O.R.D. from the ground up.

Maria Rambeau was introduced in the MCU in Captain Marvel as Carol Danvers’ (Brie Larson) oldest friends and a fellow Air Force pilot. She goes by the call sign “Photon” and has a daughter Monica. In the WandaVision plot for episode four, Monic returns after being disappeared from Thanos’ snap. She gets to know that her mother Maria is now dead, which happened three years after Monica vanished. The effect of Thanos’ snap lasted for five years in the MCU and ended with Hulk’s snap-called the blip. It is not known how Maria became a founding member of S.W.O.R.D. but the story is something that could be explored ahead in the MCU, perhaps in Captain Marvel 2.

WandaVision has Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reprising Wanda Maximoff and Vision, respectively. The series has the two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives – who begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. Kat Dennings, Randall Park, Kathryn Hahn, Teyonah Parris, Jolene Purdy, Emma Caulfield Ford are also part of the show. Directed by Matt Shakman, it is expected to have nine episodes with each dropping on every Friday until March. It is the first MCU series and the first project in MCU Phase Four.

