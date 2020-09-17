When Is Ratched Releasing On Netflix? See Release Date & Time Of The Sarah Paulson Starrer

Ratched is a psychological thriller web series that is based on the 1962's novel titled One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest by Ken Kesey. The thriller drama is all set to premiere on Netflix tomorrow on September 18th. The series is created by Evan Romansky, while the cast of the series includes Sarah Paulson, Jon Jon Briones, Judy Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Finn Wittrock, Sharon Stone, Charlie Carver among others. Take a look at Ratched released time and date.

Sarah Paulson starrer Ratched release time

Sarah Paulson starrer Ratched will release at 12:00 AM PT on September 18. Netflix subscribers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the show at 8:00 pm BST. In India, the documentary will premier from 12:30 pm IST.

Ratched plot and overview from the trailer

Netflix's upcoming series Ratched is set in the year 1947. The series depicts the story of a nurse named Mildred Ratched, who is often referred to as Nurse Ratched on the show. Sarah Paulson plays the lead role of Mildred in the psychological thriller series. The trailer begins with a revelation that Mildred was taken away from her parents while she was a kid. The separation from her parents left a heavy impact on her. The trailer further depicts how Mildred would have been a completely different person if someone had once shown some 'mercy' on her.

The makers of Sarah Paulson's new series titled Ratched recently unveiled the final trailer of the show on September 8. The 3-minute trailer takes the viewers on a spooky ride and depicts how several maladies of 'lobotomy' can be reversed. By the looks of the trailer, Sarah Paulson's new show is all about how a nurse turns barbaric after she witnesses a series of dreadful events happening at an asylum.

The web series titled Ratched is created by Ryan Murphy. Filipino-American actor Jon Jon Briones will play the role of Dr Richard Hanover in the series while the titular character is played by the Ocean's 8 fame Sarah Paulson. Netflix’s Ratched also stars Sharon Stone, Finn Wittrock, Corey Stoll, Cynthia Nixon among others. The psychological thriller is all set to premiere on September 18, 2020, on the OTT platform Netflix.

