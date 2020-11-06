Is Destial Canon? Supernatural Fans React To The Epic Dean & Cas Scene From 'Despair'

Fans of Supernatural series are upset about how a key character in the show, Cas died after confessing his feelings for Dean. In the latest episode of the series, the show shocked the fans when Cas sacrificed his life to save Dean. However, many fans were disappointed in the intent behind the death scene where it seemed like they did not want to show a homosexual relationship on their show.

Fans upset with the Supernatural show makers for killing off Castiel

For quite some time now, fans following Supernatural were excited to see how Cas and Dean’s relationship turns out to be. The subplot clearly portrayed that Cas was in love with Dean but Dean neither knew about it nor was he portrayed as gay. However, the show enjoyed a fanbase of people rooting for Dean and Castiel and they lovingly called them "Destiel".

Supernatural's Destial Canon: Castiel's death

Here is what happened in the latest episode of Supernatural: “I never found an answer because the one thing I want is something I know I can’t have. But I think I know now happiness isn’t in the having. It’s in just being," Cas tells Dean. He adds, “Knowing you has changed me. Because you cared, I cared. I cared about the whole world because of you. You changed me, Dean.” Dean asks him if this is a goodbye, Cas tell him, "It is. I love you. Goodbye, Dean". Then the scene shows that Cas pushes Dean out of the way so he can get swallowed by the Empty. Dean just stood there and watched. In a few moments, Cas is dead and gone.

Fans react

This particular scene got mixed reactions from many fans of the show. Netizens who were always rooting for Cas and Dean as a romantic couple were happy that Cas got to confess his love for Dean. The netizens were not just upset with the ending that Cas got, but also with how the subplot was not further elaborated. A lot of netizens felt that mainstream shows must involve queer characters as well in order to normalise the queer culture.

Many fans of the series complained that the show makers should have either embraced their queer characters or should not have explored a queer subplot at all. The netizens felt that it was unfair to have killed a prominent character that way. Check out some of the netizens' reactions below.

i'm going to miss that smile. that trench coat and that oversized suit. i'm gonna miss that strength. that determination. i'm gonna miss the pure selflessness and compassion. i'm gonna miss you so much, castiel. you were loved beyond belief. #CastielForever pic.twitter.com/smrk9ICX4j — shay. (@VAMPACKLES) November 6, 2020

Tonight hurt. I haven't cried that much for any other Supernatural episode ever. #Supernatural #CastielForever #Destiel — Nat (@NatashaCole) November 6, 2020

I'm not sure I'll ever shut up about this. I was a casual #destiel fan because the tension & subtext amused me. After tonight? I never expected to find myself the way I did in this episode. I've never seen that kind of love on TV before. Honest but not lustful...I- #Supernatural — illy 🌊 commissions open 🌊 (@superinspired67) November 6, 2020

I don't even know what to say, that was just everything. I'm both happy and sad, I can't function! I'm just laughing and crying at the same time whilst shaking. This episode has broken me! Thank you @robertberens ! #Supernatural #destiel #Despair #CastielForever — Fran - JIB11 🐍 (@TVjunkie006) November 6, 2020

