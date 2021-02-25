Is 'Ginny And Georgia', A Gilmore Girls' Spin-off? All About The Brianne & Antonia Starrer

Gilmore Girls has been one of the iconic American comedy-drama series revolving around a mother & daughter bonding. Recently, a new series was premiered on Netflix titled Ginny and Georgia. The trailer of the series had huge resemblances with Gilmore Girls, due to which many wondered whether Ginny and Georgia is its spin-off? The series premiered on Netflix on February 24, 2021.

Is Ginny and Georgia a Gilmore Girls' spin-off?

No. Officially, Ginny and Georgia is not a Gilmore Girls' spin-off. However, because of the relatable young mother and teenage daughter plotline, many viewers thought the same about the new web series. Apart from the mother-daughter angle, the Ginny and Georgia series has many differences as well. While each season of Gilmore Girls spanned 22 episodes, Ginny and Georgia's first season had aired 10 episodes only. On the other hand, while Gilmore Girls was a comedy-drama series, Ginny and Georgia delve into the crime genre as well. Another difference in the screenplay is that Ginny, the daughter is biracial, with her mother being white and father being black.

Actor Brianne Howey plays the role of mother Georgia alongside Antonia Gentry as her daughter Ginny. The trailer shows the duo moving from city to city, finally reaching Boston suburb Wellsbury, Massachusetts. The trailer then takes the viewers into the high school life of Ginny while her mother has some connection to a dark past, keeping it a secret from everyone.

Ginny and Georgia's characters

Brianne Howey plays Georgia Miller, she was earlier seen in shows like Batwoman, Exorcist and Scream Queens. Antonia Gentry plays Ginny Miller, she was seen in another Netflix original movie called Candy Jar as well as in the Netflix series called Raising Dion. Felix Mallard plays Ginny's Crush Marcus, he has also acted in shows like Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist and Netflix's Locke & Key. Here are the rest of the main cast.

On February 26, 2021, Netflix is also releasing Ginny & Georgia: The Afterparty. The show will be a Netflix Special. The American special is a chat show where actors Brianne Howey, Antonia Gentry, Jennifer Robertson and Sara Waisglass talk about the series and their experience while filming with each other.

