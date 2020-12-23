Is 'Jersey Shore' Leaving Hulu? Read On To Know About The Fate Of The Show

Is Jersey Shore Leaving Hulu? is a question that is being asked by many streamers from the world over. The queries regarding Jersey Shore's exit from the streaming service started pouring in on Reddit when a handful of Redditors started noticing that the Jersey Shore episodes they were downloaded and kept for watching at a later time and date will be expiring soon. Fans of the MTV reality show have since then been wondering about the fate of the series. This article will intend on answering the question "Is Jersey Shore Leaving Hulu?".

Is Jersey Shore Leaving Hulu?

As per the multiple articles online, it would appear as if the reality show will not be bidding farewell to the streaming service anytime soon. As per an article on ET.com, Hulu will be seen welcoming the likes of new Disney+ Originals and Pixar presentations from the past. The streaming service will also be seen welcoming titles such as 2018's Euphoria (An HBO Original) and the 2020 film Mr. Jones.

On the other hand, a slew of classic titles such as The Grinch and the James Bond films featuring the late and great Sean Connery will be seen bidding adieu to the popular streaming app. But, Jersey Shore wasn't mentioned anywhere in the list of the titles seeing their final curtain call on the show anytime soon. The same was cross-checked with other sources such as FoxNews. In a similar article on Fox News as well, Jersey Shore's name was nowhere to be seen in the list of titles exiting the show.

One would wonder if, by any stretch of the imagination, MTV has plans for taking their reality show off the streaming service during January of next year. Those wonders and fears were put to rest by an article on TVInsider that enlisted the newest additions and subtractions to the streaming services in the first month of the coming year. You would be pleased to know that while big franchise films such as Austin Powers and Look Who's Talking will be making their Hulu debut in January 2021, Jersey Shore wasn't to be seen anywhere in the list of the titles that will see their final curtain call during that month.

Coming to Jersey Shore review, many viewers and critics have praised the reality television series for its entertainment value and the relatability factor that each of the contestants brought to the table during the runtime of the show. The concluding chapters of the show back in 2012 witnessed a tragic demise and a much-publicised fall-out amongst a handful of key contestants. Recently, MTV released a trailer of their upcoming Jersey Shore presentation, titled Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. It will presumably pick up from the point the makers left off all those years ago.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation trailer:

