Showmaker Liz Tigelaar Reveals Whether There Will Be Season 2 Of 'Little Fires Everywhere'

The popular show, Little Fires Everywhere saw its season's end recently and has left the fans wondering if the show makers will return with another season. The ending of the show is similar to the one shown in the novel it has been adapted from. Celeste Ng’s novel ended when the Richardson home is left burning in flames and Izzy, Mia and Pearl, are all gone.

Will there be a season 2 of Little Fires Everywhere?

Considering the fact that there have been many series which have been based on novels, have surpassed the novels they were based on, fans have been wondering if Little Fires Everywhere would be coming back with another season. A media portal interviewed the showrunner Liz Tigelaar and asked about the possibility of another season in future. Liz Tigelaar said that she would be open to it considering that this was the best job she had ever done and got to work with wonderful people who will always remain close to her heart. But talking about the story, Tigelaar said that she feels that the story was a close-ended story to her and they ended it where it needed to be ended. Adding further she said that though she would never say never, she thinks they have honoured the book with 8 episodes and showed what needed to be shown.

Little Fires Everywhere is a popular drama show based on a 2017 novel with the same title, written by Celeste Ng. The show has been developed by Liz Tigelaar and can be streamed on Hulu. The show follows the story of a picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and her daughter turn their lives upside down. In the finale of the show, viewers get to see that Mia and Pearl pack up their stuff and head out of town leaving everything behind. On the other hand, Izzy Richardson, who was stopped by her siblings from setting the house aflame, leaves the house post a fight with her mother. After that, Izzy’s brothers and sister finish what Izzy had once attempted and the Richardson home is set on fire.

Image Credits: Little Fires Hulu Instagram

