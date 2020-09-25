Is Lucia Hospital From Netflix's Series 'Ratched' A Real Place?

Ratched, a psychological thriller web series, recently released on Netflix on September 18. The show has been created by Evan Romansky and has been developed by Ryan Murphy. It is said to be a prequel to the One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest. The series is set in the year 1947 in Lucia in Northern California. If you have watched even the first episode of Ratched you may wonder if the hospital actually exists. Read on to know if the Lucia State hospital and Ratched''s motel actually exist.

Also read | Ratched Ending Explained: Did Edmund Find And Kill Nurse Ratched?

Are Lucia State Hospital and Lucia Lodge from Ratched real places?

In Ratched's first season various malpractices and ruthless murders take place in the California facility called Lucia State Hospital. As the wicked nurse Mildred Ratched carries out unsettling experiments with human minds, one might actually wonder if the horrifying Lucia State Hospital actually exists. The truth is that there is no such asylum in California or anywhere else in the world. However, the location shown in the series is real. Lucia is an actual city located in Monterey County, CA, south of San Francisco and north of Santa Barbara.

Image Source: Still from Ratched

Also read | 'Ratched' Filming Locations: Here Is Where The Sarah Paulson Starrer Show Was Shot

The Ratched filming location includes northern California and in the small town of Lucia. The scenery and the overhead shots were actually clicked in Lucia. The city is so small that even the mail technically gets addressed to Big Sur. The motel where Ratched lives is actually called Lucia Lodge in real life. Lucia Lodge is set over a cliff beside the ocean and has a gorgeous view.

Meanwhile, the shots of the Lucia State Hospital are actually taken on different locations. The main location used to show the Lucia State Hospital is King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas in California. Most of the outdoor shots of the series are shot here.

Also read | Nurse Ratched Cast Over The Years: Here Are All Actresses Who Played Nurse Ratched

About Netflix's Ratched

Ratched is currently streaming on the OTT platform Netflix. The show stars Sarah Paulson, Finn Wittrock, Cynthia Nixon, and Sharon Stone in pivotal roles.

Also read | What Is Scary Music In 'Ratched' On Netflix? Where Is It Adapted From?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.