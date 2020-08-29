Is Masaba Still Married? Many Such Questions Answered From Netflix's 'Masaba Masaba'

Masaba Gupta’s new series Masaba Masaba has been creating all the rage with its release on Netflix. The six-episode long series has been garnering attention from several viewers and is slowly becoming one of the popular series on Netflix. Fans of the fashion designer have also started to wonder about certain aspects regarding Masaba after watching the series. One of the questions that have raised among fans is to know if Masaba is still married or not. As the series showcased a bunch of different aspects of Masaba's life, fans are eager to know if Masaba had been married in the past or not.

Is Masaba Gupta still married? Details about Masaba Gupta's husband

To answer that question, Masaba was indeed married in the past. She and her partner divorced each other in 2019. Masaba Gupta was married to Madhu Mantena, a film producer who is known to be part of films like Ugly and Super 30. Masaba got married to Madhu in 2015 and later on separated in 2018. They later filed for divorce in March 2019. Thus the fashion designer was married a while back. She has since then separated from her husband and is currently focused on her career in fashion designing.

Masaba and Vinay

The series also features an angle between Masaba and a musician named Vinay. As the series is part fiction, the person playing the character is supposed to be her rumoured beau Satyadeep Misra. Though both the stars have remained tight-lipped, their social media handles often feature each other.

Netflix's Masaba Masaba

Her recent series titled Masaba Masaba on Netflix has created a huge rage among her fans. The series trailer showcased Neena Gupta, Kiara Advani, and several other stars. The show focuses on the life of Masaba from her childhood to getting into the fashion industry and thus getting fame for her work. Fans have lauded the series and have praised Masaba’s acting skills in the series along with all the supporting cast. The series also sheds light on her dating life and other aspects of the fashion world too are explored through the series. The series has now ended on a note where fans are expecting the second season for the show. However, since Masaba Masaba has just been released, the makers have not made any comments on the second season being on the cards or not.

