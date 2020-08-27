What Time Does 'Masaba Masaba' Release On Netflix? See Details About The Release And Plot

Indian Fashion designer Masaba Gupta has made a name for herself worldwide. She owns a fashion label called House of Masaba. The 31-year-old fashion designer will soon be featuring in her own Netflix series. Masaba Masaba on Netflix is a series based on Masaba Gupta’s life. Helmed by Sonam Nair, the show will be produced by Ashvini Yardi's Viniyard Films. The Netflix show will also star Neena Gupta who is Masaba’s mother. Read on to find out, “When does Masaba Masaba release on Netflix?

Read | Why was Altered Carbon cancelled? Netflix cancels cyberpunk show after two seasons

What time does Masaba Masaba release on Netflix?

Masaba Masaba will release on Netflix on Friday, August 28, 2020. Audiences will be able to stream the show starting at 12:00 AM IST. Most shows and films on Netflix are released at 12:00 AM.

Read | Million Dollar Beach House to air today on Netflix, will deal with the luxe estate market

Masaba Masaba on Netflix: About the show

The Netflix series will be a scripted version of Masaba’s life. It will not only feature her mother but the rest of her family as well. Her love life will also be shown onscreen. Her career will also be a central theme of the show. Masaba Masaba on Netflix will show feature a fictionalised version of all the people in Masaba’s life.

During an interview with scroll.in Masaba Gupta revealed that calling the series a biopic would have been a bit too ambitious. It is closer to being a mockumentary. She stated that it’s a mix of fiction and reality with more than 60 per cent being fiction and rest a reality. She also said that it is left unto audiences to figure out which part is fiction and which one is real.

Read 'Million Dollar Beach House' on Netflix: Get to know the cast of the series

Is Masaba Gupta becoming an actor?

In her interview, Masaba stated that she hadn’t decided to become an actor. She is not seeking a parallel acting career. However, she was seeking a creative challenge for a long time and the series have her that opportunity.

Read | 'Trinkets' cast: Find out which actors play Elodie, Moe and Tabitha on the Netflix show

Masaba claimed that she had always enjoyed things other than design. The fashion designer stated that at 31, she wishes to do things that make me happy. Masaba reiterated her point saying that she had realised that women tend to spend a lot of time pleasing people. Hence she decided to break out of the people-pleasing mindset.

Read | Ryan Reynolds to star in Netflix's comedy film 'Upstate', will co-write with John August

Who is Masaba Gupta's father?

Masaba Gupta is the daughter of West Indies cricketer Sir Viv Richards and Indian actor, Neena Gupta. However, Masaba has been born and brought up in Mumbai. At a young age, she had a passion for tennis. She was also passionate about dance and music. However, during her formative years, Masaba found a way to express her creativity through fashion.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.