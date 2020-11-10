What Time Does The Liberator Release On Netflix? Know Details

The Liberator is an animated series set in the backdrop of World War II. The show, which tells the story of the United States Army officer Felix Sparks and his infantry unit, is all set to mark its release on the OTT platform, Netflix. The historical drama will feature four episodes with its production in Triscope Enhanced Hybrid Animation. As per a report by Radio Times, it is a new patent-pending technology combining state-of-the-art CGI with live-action performance. Here is everything you need to know about The Liberator release date 2020 that you must check out right away.

What time does The Liberator release on Netflix?

The Liberator release date 2020

The historical drama is an adaptation of Alex Kershaw’s book The Liberator: One World War II Soldier’s 500-Day Odyssey. The Liberator on Netflix will mark its premiere on the OTT platform on November 11, 2020. Check out what time does The Liberator release on Netflix below.

The Liberator release time

The makers have revealed The Liberator release date 2020 on different social media platforms. However, they have not provided any information about The Liberator release time. So, interested viewers can turn on the notification to know when it comes out on Netflix.

The Liberator on Netflix plot

The Liberator on Netflix tells the real-life story of the United States Army officer Felix Sparks, who commanded the 3rd Battalion, 157th Infantry Regiment. It was one of the primary Allied forces that enter the Dachau concentration camp and liberate its prisoners. Along with the trailer of the series, Netflix has provided the plot synopsis. It revealed, “The World War II drama series The Liberator, tells the riveting true story of the bloodiest and most dramatic march to victory of the Second World War: the battlefield odyssey of maverick U.S. Army officer Felix Sparks and his infantry unit as they fought for over five hundred days to liberate Europe.” Check out The Liberator Series Trailer below:

Also read: Tom Felton Opts For A New Look For Netflix's 'A Babysitter’s Guide To Monster Hunting'

Also read: 'The Take' On Netflix Streaming Without Subtitles Leaves Netizens Confused

The Liberator series cast

The Liberator series stars Bradley James, who will play the leading role of Felix Sparks. He will feature alongside Martin Sensmeier, Jose Miguel Vasquez, and Ross Anderson. It is directed by Greg Jonkajtys.

Also read: Ryan Reynolds Shares 'useless Facts' & BTS Pics Of 'Deadpool' As He Walks Down Memory Lane

Also read: What's Leaving Netflix In October 2020? Bid Goodbyes To These Netflix Shows In October

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.