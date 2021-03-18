Is Netflix’s Web Series A Sequel To 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion'?

Just after Netflix's Baahubali series made with a budget of 100 crore was scrapped, the OTT platform is now reportedly shooting another version of the series on a much larger scale. Now, the budget is double the original. As this news does the rounds, 'is Baahubali 3 coming?' seems to be a common question among fans of the movie. Here's the latest update about Baahubali 3 release and plot.

Is Baahubali 3 coming?

The most recent updates in this regard seem to suggest that Netflix's Baahubali series is expected to be a prequel to the first movie, Baahubali: The Beginning. According to Bollywood Hungama, Netflix's Baahubali series will be a story focussing on the journey of Sivagami. While the web series may be counted as Baahubali 3, it will not be a sequel that carries on the story of Mahendra Baahubali.

Sivagami in Baahubali: The Beginning

Baahubali: The Beginning, opened with Mahishmati's acting monarch, Queen Sivagami, portrayed by veteran actor Ramya Krishnan, escaping to protect a baby in her arms after having killed two soldiers. Sivagami is seen having drowned while crossing the river but succeeding in holding the baby above her head and protecting it from drowning. Villagers who spot the baby seemingly floating across the river in the queen's hand, adopt him, not knowing that he is a successor to the throne of Mahishmati. Baahubali: The Beginning showed how the baby goes on to grow up into a strong, gifted young lad, who then ran into Kattappa, one of Sivagami's loyal aides during her reign. Kattappa then narrates the story of Sivagami and what led to the movie's opening scene.

Baahubali: The Beginning introduced fans to Sivagami's personality. She was portrayed as the just queen who was a fair mother, ruler and a capable leader. The movie offered a glimpse into how her mind and heart work as a just queen and an unbiased mother when, instead of preferring her own son Bhallaldeva over the earlier king's son Amarendra Baahubali, Sivagami decided to give both princes a fair shot at the throne.

Sivagami in Baahubali part 2

In contrast to the first movie, Baahubali part 2 also threw light onto Sivagami's weaker moments and errors in judgement. She fell for her husband's and son's manipulations, and ended up sentencing Amarendra into banishment. She also trusted lies over her own instincts and ordered for Amarendra Baahubali to be killed. Towards the story's end, she went on to repent her actions and do her best to save the slain Amarendra's baby boy, Mahendra Baahubali.

Baahubali 3 release date: When is Baahubali 3 coming on Netflix?

Netflix's Baahubali web series is expected to be a prequel to both movies and is expected to portray Sivagami's life before she took up the throne of the Mahishmati kingdom. The series is planned to be a 9 episode, 2 season series. The show originally cast Mrunal Thakur as Sivagami, but since the first 100 crore version has been scrapped after being shot, there have been no updates on who will now portray the role. As the series is now being shot from scratch, Baahubali 3 release date, has not been shared.

