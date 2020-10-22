Is Ozark Cancelled? Find Out If The Show Will Be Returning With Season 4

Jason Bateman and Laura Linney starrer Ozark is one of the most gripping Netflix series. The show has had a highly successful run for three action-packed seasons ever since it came out in 2017. The series stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney as a married couple who is forced to relocate their family to the Ozarks so that they can conveniently launder money for a Mexican drug lord. Jason Bateman does not only act in the series but he is also its director and executive producer. Its latest season, Ozark season 3 was released in 2019. Read on to find out “Is Ozark cancelled?”

Is Ozark cancelled?

The answer to this question is yes and no. Ozark has been renewed for season 4 but its fourth installment is set to be its last run. The news had actually arrived on June 30, when it was revealed on the official social media handles of Ozark that the show had been greenlit for season 4. But, shortly after this, the showrunners informed that Ozark season 4 would be its last.

Ozark Season 4 release date

A report on express.co.uk reveals that filming for season 4 had faced several delays and will now begin in November 2020. If all goes according to the plan, the series will be released towards the end of 2021. The final season will be cut in two halves and will have additional 4 episodes on top of the 10 episodes available in each instalment.

Ozark season 4 part 1 will arrive on Netflix first with seven episodes and the remainder to the other seven episodes will arrive later. Among the cast members, most of them are expected to reprise their roles. Hence, fans can expect to see Jason Bateman as Marty Byrde, Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde, Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore, Sofia Hublitz as Charlotte Byrde and Skylar Gaertner as Jonah Byrde. Sadly for Ozark fans, the reason behind the show's cancellation after season 4 has not been revealed. The Express report suggests that it was probably the showrunners' decision to give the show a satisfactory ending and leave while the hype was still high. It also stated that there are speculations that the Byrdes might potentially get wiped out in a massacre.

