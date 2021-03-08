Is Quad Still On 'Married To Medicine'? Find Out As The Show Returns With Season 8

Married to Medicine has returned with another season. The new season saw some actors returning to reprise their roles, while some of them did not. And there were others who were even demoted from being series regulars to supporting roles. The new season premiered on Sunday, March 7, 2021, on its official channel Bravo. Read along to find out which characters will appear in this season.

Is Quad still on Married to Medicine?

The show’s seventh season ended on January 5, 2021, and a few weeks later on January 27, it was announced that the show will be returning for the 8th season. The season will feature Walters, Whitmore, Bush-Harris, Kimes and Metcalfe returning while Anila Sajja is the new addition to the cast. Huq will not be seen returning to the show, while Quad Webb will return but play a supporting role instead of a regular. Along with them, Kari Wells and Lisa Nicole Cloud will also be seen returning to the show. The latter returns after a three-season break, while the former returns in a supporting role after guest-starring for over 6 seasons.

More about Married To Medicine

The show which is also known as Married to Medicine: Atlanta premiered for its first season on March 24, 2013, on the channel Bravo and was created by Mariah Huq. The series revolves around the lives of seven women who are a part of the Atlanta medical community, of which four are doctors themselves and the others are doctors’ wives. The show sees them balancing through their social circles, careers and families.

The first season’s cast included the characters Mariah Huq, Quad Webb-Lunceford, Jacqueline Walters, Kari Wells, Toya Bush-Harris, and Simone Whitmore. After which, Lisa Nicole Cloud and Heavenly Kimes joined the cast in the second season after Wells walked out of the series. Further on, Huq departed from the show after the second season.

In 2016, the makers announced a spin-off which was titled Married to Medicine: Houston, which aired on the channel starting November 16, 2016. Followed by this, it received another spin-off which was titled Married to Medicine: Los Angeles, which premiered on March 10, 2019.

