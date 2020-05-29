Raktanchal is the latest web series created by MX Player. The series is dark and deals with a crime based story. The story of Raktanchal shows Uttar Pradesh of the '80s and the struggle for power and the gruesome crimes that were committed on the way to achieve it. MX Player is slowly growing to be one of the best OTT platforms. After the release of Ek Thi Begum and several other shows, the platform got its fame and is now making series like Raktanchal which has been loved by the audience, according to a news portal.

Also Read | Nikitin Dheer Shares Promo Of His Crime Drama Series 'Raktanchal',Sidharth Malhotra Reacts

Is Raktanchal a real story? Everything you need to know about MX Player's latest creation

Also Read | What To Watch Online? Here Are Five MX Players Shows To Watch Amid Lockdown

Raktanchal was so convincing and well shot that viewers couldn’t help but wonder if it was based on real-life events. The series is indeed based on several real-life inspired events. The show in its promotional banners and posters mentions this fact and thus the excitement quotient for the series seems to rise even more among fans. The makers of the show, in an interview with a news portal, mentioned that the crimes in the show are heavily inspired by true incidents that occurred during the 80s era in Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read | 'Raktanchal' Cast List: All You Need To Know About The Series, Its Characters And Actors

The entire series is not based on real-life instances; however, there are certain events that are portrayed in the series which are. The show focus on the criminal empire handled by a man named Waseem Khan who is known to be a tender mafia. His authority and power are challenged by a small-time criminal with the name of Vijay Singh who is driven by some kind of vengeance, the answer to which lies in the series.

As the stories of the two characters progress, one can visualise the clash between them as hungry power seekers in the tender business. This in return results in a huge blood bath due to a major political battle between them. The city of Purvanchal is left with no choice but to not stand in the way of these two individuals as they battle it out for becoming the true head of a big criminal empire. The series is named Raktanchal as a foreshadowing to what a viewer can expect to happen to Purvanchal when these two power-hungry rivals meet.

Also Read | Raktanchal Web Series Release Date: Nikitin Dheer's Crime Drama To Release On May 28, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.