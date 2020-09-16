Is Sasha Banks In The Mandalorian Season 2? See Details Here

New trailer of The Mandalorian season 2 was dropped yesterday by the makers. The trailer has given fans a glimpse of the Mandalorian, Baby Yoda and a wonderful roller-coaster season ahead. The Mandalorian season 2 trailer has been getting huge response from the fans of the series all over the world. The trailer has several surprise elements about the upcoming season 2. One such appearance in the trailer is doing the rounds on the internet. As the new trailer of The Mandalorian season 2 released, fans have been wondering about Sasha Banks in The Mandalorian season 2. For all the people who are wondering about is Sasha Banks in The Mandalorian season 2, here is everything you need to know about it.

Is Sasha Banks in The Mandalorian season 2?

Earlier this year, it was speculated that Sasha Banks had filmed some scenes for The Mandalorian season 2. As the new trailer released yesterday, it turns out that those were not rumours after all. Sasha Banks has made a cameo in the new trailer of The Mandalorian season 2. She can be seen in the trailer at the around 49-second mark. Sasha Banks can be seen as an alien woman dressed in a black cloak with a hood. She is watching The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda from a distance with an intense look.

This is WWE Superstar Sasha Banks. The voiceover would have you believe she's a Jedi, but I'm inclined to think she's a Mandalorian - perhaps even Sabine Wren. #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/yL9nOfop7J — 🔥HELLFRAZIER🔥 (@AdamFrazier) September 15, 2020

Sasha Banks is a professional wrestler. She has regularly featured in WWE. Sasha Banks also seemingly confirmed her appearance in the upcoming second season on her official Twitter handle. She shared the trailer and tweeted, “This is the way!” Sasha Banks’ appearance in the trailer has sent social media into a frenzy. Here is a look at Sasha Banks' Twitter.

As Sasha Banks made an appearance in the trailer, a lot of fans have now been wondering about her role in the series. Several fans have also been wondering whether she is playing the character of Sabine Wren in the series. Sabine Wren is one of the key characters in Star Wars Rebels. However, there is not much info about her role till now and the makers have kept it pretty much under the wraps.

The Mandalorian season 2 cast

Apart from Sasha Banks, The Mandalorian season 2 cast also features Gina Carano, Pedro Pascal as the Mandalorian, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga and Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon among others. The Mandalorian season 2 will premiere on October 30 on Disney + Hotstar. Here is a look at The Mandalorian season 2 trailer.

