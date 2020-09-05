Sasha Banks Recalls Her First Interaction With The Undertaker: 'I Was So Scared'

Like many, former WWE RAW Women’s Champion Sasha Banks also grew up watching The Undertaker. The Phenom was known for his tough, intimidating persona and was one of the key figures standing next to WWE CEO Vince McMahon when the promotion was feuding with WCW. This status also meant that he ruled the locker room for decades and was loved by Sasha Banks and other pro-wrestling fans all over the world.

The Boss made a recent appearance on the Table Talk podcast where she opened up about her first encounter with The Undertaker. Sasha Banks claimed that she was ‘extremely scared’ to approach him and was stuttering while talking to The Phenom. She said she met The Undertaker again the following week, but was still nervous to talk. She asked the veteran to watch her perform and The Undertaker agreed. After hearing Sasha Banks’ comments, WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley added that The Undertaker truly was an ‘intimidating’ figure and it would feel really odd to interact with him. However, D-Von Dudley claimed that once you get to know The Undertaker in person, he's all about fun and joking around.

“I was so scared to talk to him because he's amazing - this big legend. And the first time I went up to say hi to him I was like - *stuttering noises* and I was like "oh my god you're a loser,” Sasha Banks added on the podcast.

Sasha Banks talks about retirement and being a mother

While talking about retirement, the 28-year-old said that she’s not going to stop anytime soon. She explained that she’ll keep on working until she achieves everything. Sasha Banks claimed that she’s healthy and loves her job, so she wants to continue doing it. D-Von Dudley then started talking about Becky Lynch and the conversation soon shifted to pregnancy and motherhood. When asked when she and her husband Sarath Ton will make the huge announcement, Sasha Banks said she definitely wants to be a mother but at the right time.

"Well, I don't know what the near future is, but definitely I would like to be a mother one day, and when that time is right, I'm sure the universe will let me know that."

Image credits: WWE.com