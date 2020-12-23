Is Sonny Leaving 'General Hospital'? Here's All You Need To Know About The Mobster's Fate

A number of fan favourite characters have departed from the show General Hospital. The recent promo episode for the series shows Sonny a Kingpin, fall into the river. Soon, the officials find a body bag and as it opens up, the promo ends on a cliffhanger. This left a number of viewers of the show wondering as to what could be the fate of Sonny. Fans began to wonder if Sonny is leaving General Hospital. Thus, here are the answers to whether Sonny survived the crash on the bridge and if he'll be returning to the show, or not.

Is Sonny leaving General Hospital?

As soon as Sonny falls into the river, the bridge collapses with him, throwing him into the cold dark waters. However, in the next frame itself, one could see Jason jumping into the water to save Sonny. However, as the trailer proceeds, it is revealed that Jason does not find Sonny and a body bag is revealed. Thus fans began to wonder if Sonny is dead and if the character will be returning to the show in any way.

According to Distractify, Sonny is not dead just yet. As per the reports from the portal, Sonny will wake up sooner or later and will not remember who he is and what he has done. He will suffer from Amnesia and the show will pick his character up from this point. As far as the gang leader storyline stays, Jason is rumoured to take charge as the leader with Sonny out of the way. The next few episodes will shed light on how things change and will follow an interesting storyline with Sonny on the focus.

Who is leaving General Hospital?

Sonny in General Hospital will not be leaving the show anytime soon and the show will put an end to another character, Lulu. According to the above-mentioned portal, the character had been eagerly waiting for an exit from the show. Actor Emme Rylan had earlier expressed her wish to exit the show and thus her character as Lulu will be sent off from General Hospital, putting an end to her storyline.

