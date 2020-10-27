Is The Queen's Gambit A True Story? All About The Anya Taylor-Joy Starrer

The Queen's Gambit is a limited mini-series on Netflix which follows the rise of an unusual chess prodigy. The mini-series is developed by Scott Frank and Allan Scott. Actor Anya Taylor-Joy can be seen in the lead role of chess mastermind in The Queen's Gambit. Ever since the mini-series released on Netflix, people have been wondering, is The Queen's Gambit a true story? Read on for details.

The Queen's Gambit true story?

Even though many fans would hope the story of Beth Harmon to be based on a real-life prodigy, but it is not true. According to MarieClaire, the Netflix series takes its name from a 1983 novel by Walter Trevis. The series was actually attempted with actor and screenwriter named Jesse Kornbluth. Allan Scott, however, has the rights of the film since 1992 and was working with late actor Heath Ledger where Ellen Page would have starred un the lead role. Ledger who was himself battling addiction and was a good chess player himself passed away in 2008 and the project could never go on floors. Now, Allan Scott acts as the co-creator and executive producer of 2020 released Netflix mini-series.

According to an old interview in 1983 with the New York Times, it was believed that Walter Tevis, who wrote the 1983 published novel drew inspirations for the character Beth from his own experiences with chess. He had mentioned that even Beth's drug addiction came from his own real-life experience as well.

The Queen's Gambit on Netflix

The new miniseries on Netflix titled The Queen's Gambit. has released on October 23, 2020. The show will be available to stream for the audience all over the world from this Friday on Oct. 23rd. Netflix users with an active subscription can watch the show anytime from October 23rd. The official plot synopsis about The Queen's Gambit series on Netflix reads, “In a 1950s orphanage, a young girl reveals an astonishing talent for chess and begins an unlikely journey to stardom while grappling with addiction”. The Queen's Gambit season 1 on Netflix is created by Scott Frank and Allan Scott.

The series shows her journey of becoming one of the greats in chess and battling her addiction problems. The Queen's Gambit cast includes Anya Taylor-Joy as Beth Harmon, Bill Camp, Christiane Seidel, Rebecca Root, Chloe Pirrie, Marielle Heller, Harry Melling, Patrick Kennedy, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Marcin Dorociński, and Thomas Brodie-Sangster as the main cast of the Netflix mini-series. The Queen's Gambit review is generally positive, and, according to the popular review aggregator portal Rotten Tomatoes,, it has a rating of 7.77/10.

