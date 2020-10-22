What Time Does The Queen's Gambit Release On Netflix? See Details Here

Netflix has made sure that their subscribers are entertained by releasing several interesting shows and movies. The streaming service giant is now all set to release an upcoming miniseries on Netflix titled The Queen's Gambit. The drama series is based on the 1983 novel by the same name. As The Queen's Gambit season 1 release date 2020 is soon approaching, a lot of people have been curious about The Queen's Gambit season 1 release date and have been wondering what time does The Queen's Gambit release on Netflix. To all the people who are curious about The Queen's Gambit release time and date, here are all the details.

The Queen's Gambit season 1 release date 2020

The Queen's Gambit season 1 release date 2020 is going to be October 23, 2020. The show will be available to stream for the audience all over the world from this Friday. Netflix users with an active subscription can watch the show anytime from this Friday.

What time does The Queen's Gambit release on Netflix?

The Queen's Gambit release time on Netflix is expected to be at 12 AM according to Pacific Time like all other shows and movies on Netflix. The subscribers of Netflix in Australia can watch the show from 6 PM on Friday. According to Eastern Time, the show will be available for users at 3 AM on October 23, 2020. For viewers in India, The Queen's Gambit will be available to stream from 12.30 PM on Friday. The British viewers can enjoy the limited series from 8 AM on Friday.

The Queen's Gambit season 1 on Netflix

The Queen's Gambit is an upcoming limited series on Netflix which follows the rise of an unusual chess prodigy. It is developed by Scott Frank and Allan Scott. Anya Taylor-Joy features in the lead role of chess mastermind. From the looks of the trailer, Anya Taylor-Joy has done a good job in the role with her blank stares giving nothing away to the opponent about her next move. The official plot synopsis about The Queen's Gambit series on Netflix reads, “In a 1950s orphanage, a young girl reveals an astonishing talent for chess and begins an unlikely journey to stardom while grappling with addiction”. The series shows her journey of becoming one of the greats in chess and battling her addiction problems. The Queen's Gambit season 1 on Netflix is created by Scott Frank and Allan Scott. Here is a look at The Queen's Gambit trailer.

The Queen's Gambit series trailer

