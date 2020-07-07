Is Unsolved Mysteries On Netflix True Or Are Some Stories Just Fiction? Find Out

Unsolved Mysteries on Netflix has become one of the most binge watchable series on the platform. Six Episodes of Unsolved Mysteries Volume 1 were released on the platform on July 1, 2020. The Episodes on Netflix revolve around unsolved murder cases, UFO spotting, and other mysteries as well. Read on to find out, “Is Unsolved Mysteries on Netflix True?”

Is Unsolved Mysteries on Netflix True?

Unsolved Mysteries on Netflix, like the original version of the show, narrates stories of unsolved cases relating to crime or paranormal activities. All the cases shown in the Unsolved Mysteries Episodes are based on real stories. None of the cases in the rebooted series has been solved yet.

However, according to recent reports of a media portal, the Alonzo Brooks case shown in Unsolved Mysteries Episode 4 No Ride Home, has been reopened by the FBI. In the episode, there were speculations that Alonzo Brooks had most probably fallen victim to a hate crime. As per the Unsolved Mysteries website, across 230 episodes, 1,300 mysteries were featured on the show.

The website also states that many fugitives in these cases have been caught and jailed since the show has aired. It goes on to claim that over 100 families have been reunited with their missing relatives. Moreover, seven wrongfully convicted individuals have been released.

In Unsolved Mysteries on Netflix alongside detectives and journalists who play a key role in every investigation, family members also offer clues, present theories. They also show up to identify suspects. At the end of every episode, right before the credits are rolled, the makers of the show urge audiences to head over to unsolved.com if they have any clue about the fugitives in the case, or have an idea or answer that could help unfurl the mystery.

Unsolved Mysteries Reddit Threads

On the Unsolved Mysteries threads, viewers of the show are analysing each of the six episodes. Especially Unsolved Mysteries Episode 4 No Ride Home, is being discussed hugely among the Reddit community. A user on Unsolved Mysteries Reddit posted a thread about Alonzo Brooks case which started a discussion. The user was analysing about the occurrences in the episode and suggesting that there were a series of events that were portrayed to be random. However, they might all be interconnected, perhaps a part of a larger plan that led to the disappearance and murder of Alonzo Brooks.

Unsolved Mysteries Reviews

Unsolved Mysteries On Netflix has received a rating of 7.6 out of 10. The highest-rated episode of the show so far is Episode 3 House of Terror, which features the murder mystery of a French Family in Nantes France. The episode has a rating of 8.2 out of 10. On Rotten Tomatoes the show has an Audience Score of 84 per cent.

