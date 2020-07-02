Is There A Sacred Games Season 3? Here’s What Saif Ali Khan Said

Sacred Games is one of the most binge-watched series on Netflix. As of date, there are two seasons of this crime thriller series on the OTT platform. Are you wondering ‘Is there a Sacred Games Season 3?’ In a recent interview with a media portal, Saif Ali Khan expressed his thoughts about his role in Sacred Games. In the interview, Saif said that he wasn’t sure whether the next season of the show will be made.

Further, Saif shared his thoughts about the kind of roles that he wanted to do in the future. The actor said that he wanted to do a saga on the Mughals or the East India Company. Further, the actor said that he would also be interested to be a part of a film that would feature a new perspective on the Mahabharat. Saif also said that he wanted to do something new and not indulge in something ”full of clichés.” The actor also stated how he felt when he was offered the role of Sartaj in Sacred Games. Saif said that he was aware of the fact that Narcos had a global audience on Netflix, and was all in when he learnt that a similar series would be made in India. He said he enjoyed playing the role of a ‘Sardaar’ and wearing a turban.

Sacred Games on Netflix:

Sacred Games was the first Netflix original series in India. The crime thriller is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap. Sacred Games’ cast comprises celebrated Bollywood actors like Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Pankaj Tripathi, Kalki Koechlin, and Ranvir Shorey. Sacred Games is based on Vikram Chandra's 2006 novel of the same name. This show revolves around a police officer who receives a message from a gangster to save the city in a span of twenty-five days. Since, the second season of the show, ended with a cliff-hanger, fans just can’t wait for the release of the third season of the show.

Saif Ali Khan’s Instagram:

The Tanhaji actor, Saif Ali Khan has over 248k followers on Instagram. Saif often posts his family pictures on Instagram. His recent post with his son Taimur in Cape Town was extremely viral on Instagram. You can see some of Saif’s family pictures here:

