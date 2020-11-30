Is There Going To Be Season 3 Of Virgin River? Learn About The Show's Fate

The long-anticipated second season of Virgin River is finally here. Virgin River season 2 was released on Netflix on November 27 and it looks as though the new season is giving fans exactly what they had asked for. Audiences get to have a deeper look into Paige and Christopher's complicated past, while Hope and Doc's rekindled relationship treats them to some romantic moments.

Mel and Jack's fate still stays hanging but the quaint and scenic town of Virgin River most definitely makes up for it. The riveting story and breathtaking locations of Virgin River season 2 have made many fans wonder if there will be a Virgin River season 3. Find out, "Is there going to be season 3 of Virgin River?”

Is there going to be season 3 of Virgin River?

Let’s get one thing straight, Virgin River has not officially been picked up for season 3. None of the showrunners or the actors or even Netflix itself has confirmed anything about the show's fate yet. Given that Virgin River season 2 on Netflix was only released a couple of days ago, it's still very early to determine what the future holds for this intimate and heartfelt tale.

A report on What’s new on Netflix has revealed that the streaming platform generally takes six to eight weeks to analyse the viewership numbers that new show pools in, in order to decide whether to renew the show or not. Hence, fans of the show can expect to hear about the show’s fate, from Netflix, in December or early January 2021. If all goes to plan, fans can expect Virgin River season 3 to be released in late 2021, either in November or December like season's pasts.

Who will be in the cast of Virgin River?

Virgin River season 2 cast consists of Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Colin Lawrence, Lauren Hammersley, Tim Matheson, Annette O'Toole, Jenny Cooper, Grayson Gurnsey, and Benjamin Hollingsworth. There is a good chance that the entire cast will reappear if the show is picked for the third season. Given that Virgin River season 2 review on IMDb reveals that the show has got 7.5 out of 10 stars, there is a good chance it will be renewed. The show has scored 73 per cent in Audience score.

