Thomson Andrews Is On A Roll With Three Netflix Songs Releasing During The Holiday Season

Mumbai based singer and songwriter Thomson Andrews is all set for three Netflix releases during the holiday season. Thomson Andrews has lent his voice for various songs and actors and his latest song is from the Anurag Basu directorial Ludo, which recently released on Netflix. The singer has also lent his voice in one of Netflix's Christmas movie titled Jingle Jangle. Read on to know more about the songwriter and singer and his projects.

Thomson Andrews songs

According to a report by Business Wire, the Mumbai based artist is on a roll with three Netflix releases in his kitty. The singer's latest song featured in the Netflix film Ludo, which was directed by Anurag Basu and features a multiple star cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra among others. He worked with the renowned music director Pritam in this film as a playback singer.

Another project that Andrews has worked on is the David E Talbert directorial Jingle Jangle, which is a Netflix movie, based around the holiday season. He has lent his voice for a character, played by Hollywood actor Keegan Michael Key. He sang the Hindi rendition of the song Magic Man G in this feel-good Christmas themed film.

This is not the first time that Thomson is working in international films. The singer has worked with several Disney films like The Lion King, Toy Story, Finding Dory, Aladdin and Frozen and worked on their Hindi adaptations.

Talking about his projects, Thomson says that the holiday season is always a special time for him and working on such projects is always a fun and rewarding experience for the singer. He added that he is really fortunate to be able to work with some of the biggest global stars and hopes that people enjoy his work.

Thomson Andrews started his career with AR Rahman and sung on the background score for the Oscar-nominated film, 127 Hours. Apart from singing and songwriting, he has also featured in television shows like Unplugged, MTV Coke Studio, VH1 Exclusive and The Remix, which is streaming on Amazon Prime.

Image Credits: Thomson Andrews Official Instagram Account

