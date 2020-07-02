'Unsolved Mysteries': Here Is All You Should Know About The Original Crime Show  

Unsolved Mysteries was a prime time show in 1985 and showed some unsolved missing-persons cases. Unsolved Mysteries was about modern true-crime stories where regular people turned detectives and would investigate UFOs and paranormal activities. This show had a unique aspect - that it urged viewers to send in tips, leading to many cases to be solved. But reportedly, just the cases that were solved were aired. Unsolved Mysteries was a hit, but had gone off air. However, the Netflix reboot of this show has come out and fans are wondering what was the old show like. Read here to know more.

All about Unsolved Mysteries

Unsolved Mysteries was originally created by John Cosgrove and Terry Dunn Meurer. The show began in 1985 as a series which has three special episodes titled "Missing … Have You Seen This Person?". These specials were successful and the producers expanded the show by bringing in things like unsolved crimes, paranormal activity, lost loves, and alien abductions.

Raymond Burr has hosted the pilot of Unsolved Mysteries in January of 1987. Later, the show was hosted by Emmy-winning actor Robert Stack. He was a full-time host for the show. After nine seasons on NBC, the show was picked up by CBS. The show had smaller seasons and Virginia Madsen had briefly co-hosted the show. The show was remade in 2010, but failed to gather viewers.

Unsolved Mysteries also had a lot of influence on the real world. The makers of the show encouraged viewers to send in tips, and most of the tips often worked and it was reported that more than 260 cases were resolved or about 34 per cent of all cases were solved. New details in cases would often give details of how another viewer solved crime or helped reconnect long-lost relatives. Some time information on the murderer or missing person would also come to the surface.

Unsolved Mysteries solved all kinds of cases. It was also reported that the sense of equivalency of all episodes was the same. A lot of things like the alien abductions to the Zodiac killer were also seen on the screen.

