'Mad Men' Finds A New Destination For Streaming; Show To Release With A Blackface Warning

Mad Men is one of the most loved shows of all time. Over the years, the show has been streaming on Netflix, but now Don Draper’s reign on Netflix has come to an end. On June 9, all seven seasons of the hit show Mad Men left Netflix after being on the platform for many years. Now, the show has a new destination where viewers can access it. Here is where the show will be moving after leaving Netflix.

Mad Men to be aired on this OTT platform

Mad Men has found a new home after the makers of the show signed a global licensing deal with Amazon, and with its release on the platform, it will also come with a blackface warning. The show will stream for free, with commercials, on the Amazon-owned IMDb TV. This AMC period drama series is the story of the Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce who works at an advertising agency in 1950s New York City. Along with this at the centre of the show, we see Don Draper who is played by Jon Hamm. Don is a womanizing ad man who has a mysterious past.

Apart from this, it was also reported that the third season's third episode titled My Old Kentucky Home will be streamed with a new disclaimer as John Slattery's character Roger Sterling is seen using blackface in this episode. The title card of the episode will read. "One of the characters is shown in blackface as part of an episode that shows how commonplace racism was in America in 1963. In its reliance on historical authenticity, the series producers are committed to exposing the injustices and inequities within our society that continue to this day so we can examine even the most painful parts of our history in order to reflect on who we are today and who we want to become. We are therefore presenting the original episode in its entirety".

Why did Mad Men leave Netflix?

It was reported that the show went off-air as Netflix does not own the rights to the show Mad Men. The show is owned by Lionsgate Television, and in 2011 Netflix had made a deal with Lionsgate. In the deal, Netflix paid Lionsgate Television for the streaming rights of Mad Men till 2020.

Now, when the time has come to renew the deal, Lionsgate Television has opted out of it. It was reported that streaming wars have intensified over the years and Lionsgate Television wants to get top dollar for its show Mad Men. It was compared what HBO Max did for Friends and NBC Universal’s Peacock did for The Office.

