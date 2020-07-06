Warrior Nun Cast: Find Out Who Plays All Fan Favourite Roles On The Netflix Show

Warrior Nun is the new Netflix show that was launched on July 2, 2020, and has already become a favourite for people all around the globe. The show is created by Simon Barry and is based on comic book character Warrior Nun Areala by Ben Dunn. The main character of the show is Ava Silva who is handicapped and joins a secret order of the nuns. There are already talks of Season 2 as creator Simon Barry once mentioned in an interview with a media outlet. Take a look at all the characters in the series:

Alba Baptista as Ava Silva

Alba Baptista is a Portuguese actor who plays the main role of Ava Silva in the series. The show revolves around Ava and her group. The actor was highly commended for her work on the show.

Toya Turner as Sister Mary / Shotgun Mary

Toya Turner plays the role of Shotgun Mary, who is an anti-heroine. She's had a very rough past and joins the secret order of the nun. Toya Turner has also played the role quite well, according to fans, and has received many praises for her work.

Thekla Reuten as Jillian Salvius

Jillian Salvius is one of the chief nuns who partake in the action. The character is played by Thekla Reuten who is a Dutch actor and has been seen in Dutch movies and TV shows before. She was one of the confirmed cast members of the show.

Lorena Andrea as Sister Lilith

Lorena Andrea is seen playing the role of Sister Lilith. Sister Lilith is inspired by Demon Princess who shows the kinder side of Hell. Lilith is a good warrior and doesn't let anything stand in her way.

Kristina Tonteri-Young as Sister Beatrice

Kristina Tonteri-Young plays the role of Sister Beatrice. She is another one of the main warriors. She was highly appraised for her role in the series as well.

Tristan Ulloa as Father Vincent

The only male in the lead is Tristan Ulloa as Father Vincent. He is already a well established and famous actor. The Spanish actor is also well known for writing and directing. Tristan is also very famous for his role in Cocaine Coast and many other regional shows.

