Is Xolo Maridueña Aka Miguel From 'Cobra Kai' Season 3 Dating Someone?

Cobra Kai Season 3 series is one of the recent Netflix series to premiere on Netflix this January 2021. The series premiered on the very first day of 2021, i.e., January 1, 2021. The series which initially premiered on Youtube Red was acquired by Netflix on June 2020. Read on to know more about the Cobra Kai Season 3 actor Xolo maridueña. Many fans are interested to know "Is Xolo Maridueña dating?" He is best known for playing Miguel Diaz in the series.

All about Xolo Maridueña girlfriend

Xolo maridueña is an LA actor who is of Mexican, Cuban and Ecuadorian origin. He is known for his roles in First Born and Dealin’ With Idiots, however, his role as Miguel in the action-fiction series Cobra Kai brought him and immense fame. He plays the role of Miguel, a teenager who lives next to William Zabka in the series. Johnny starts to rain Miguel in karate due to which he becomes one of the toughest fighters in Cobra Kai dojo, which is revived in Cobra Kai series.

Even though in the series he is shown to have linkups with Tory and Sam LaRusso, though in real life he was previously linked up with actress Hannah Kepple. Hannah Kepple has worked on several small projects in her past before Cobra Kai. According to a MEAWW report, Hannah had confirmed that she was dating Xolo. However, currently, there is no information on whether the duo is still in a relationship or not, as the viewers of the show are shipping Sam and Miguel's on-screen pair after the Season 3 of the series released.

Season 3 of Cobra Kai series shows the aftermath of the high school brawl that occurred between the two dojos in the last season. Daniel is shown to be searching for some answers from his past, while Johnny simply seeks redemption in the battle. Meanwhile, Kreese manipulates his students to showcase his dominance over the rest. Check out the trailer of the Season 3 of the series. Cobra Kai is a martial arts comedy-drama series based on The Karate Kid film series created by Robert Mark Kamen. Cobra Kai features some of the original cast members from the original 1984 movie on which the series is based. The lead stars of The Karate Kid Ralph Macchio and William Zabka are reprising their roles and the old rivalry in the series. The series is set 34 years after the events of original Karate Kid movie. Cobra Kai cast also features actors like Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, Courtney Henggeler, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser and Peyton List in key roles.

