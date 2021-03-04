What Time Does 'Dogwashers' Release On Netflix? All About The Carlos Moreno Directorial

Dogwashers is a Spanish language movie directed by Carlos Moreno. The movie which is originally titled Lavaperros stars Anderson Ballesteros, Ulises Gonzalez and Christian Tappan in the lead roles. The movie is about Don Oscar, who is a drug cartel lord facing his own sets of challenges after an unpaid debt keeps piling up. Read on to know what time does Dogwashers release on Netflix.

What time does Dogwashers release on Netflix?

Dogwashers is scheduled to release on March 5, 2021. Netflix usually releases all its shows and movies at midnight according to Pacific Time. This means that the Dogwashers can be expected to air at the same time, i.e. at midnight on Friday, March 5, 2021. If the movie is made available to the subscribers in India, then it can be watched at 1:30 pm IST on Friday.

The British audience can watch the Dogwashers movie from 8 am on Friday while viewers in Australia can watch the film from 7 pm onwards. As per Spain time, Dogwashers will be available to watch at 9 am on March 5, 2021. As per Brazil Time, the movie can be watched at 5 am. While the Colombian natives can watch the film from 3 am onwards on Friday. Take a look at the trailer of Dogwashers below.

Dogwashers on Netflix

Dogwashers aka Lavaperros is a 2019 movie, which was recently picked by Netflix to air on its platform. The film is directed by Carlos Moreno who is known for his work as a director in movies like Dog Eat Dog, All Your Dead Ones, Que Viva la musica, and Wild district to name a few. The black comedy film is about a group of criminals in the Colombian town of Tulua. It is a tale of low-profile thugs, one of which is Don Oscar. He could have been the next Escobar, however, he has his own little empire to think about.

The film runs for 1 hour 47 minutes and is originally filmed in the Spanish language. Apart from Anderson Ballesteros, Ulises Gonzalez and Christian Tappan, Lavaperros cast also includes actors like Jhon Alex Toro, Jaime Andrés Castaño, Isabella Litch Delgado and Fernando López, among many others. The film was produced by Diego Ramírez and Carlos Moreno.

Promo Image credits: LAVAPERROS La Película Instagram

