Is 'Your Honor' Based On A True Story? Here Are Facts About The Show

Your Honor is an American limited television series that began airing in December 2020. The story of the series is about how a renowned judge’s son gets involved in a hit and run incident. This leads to a game of deceit and lies. The main cast of the series consists of Bryan Cranston, Hunter Doohan, Hope Davis, Carmen Ejogo, Michael Stuhlbarg, and others. Many fans wonder if Your Honor is based on a true story. Read on to know whether this is true or not.

Is Your Honor based on a true story?

According to TheCinemaholic, the legal drama Your Honor is not based on a true story. Your Honor story has been adapted from an Israeli television series named Kvodo. This was created by Shlomo Mashiach and Ron Ninio. The showtime rendition of the series was written by Peter Moffat. Peter said that this was one of the best stories that he had come across.

It was in 2017 that the producer of the show, Liz Glotzer asked Peter what he would do if he got involved in a hit and run case. He said he would report it to the police. However, he asked, if the person killed was the son of a big mafia family, then what would he do?

Peter who was assigned to write the showtime rendition was spellbound by the narrative. Your Honor story plays with this grey area well. Your Honor plot has been written in such a way so that it will make the audience think about what they would do if they faced such a situation.

Though Your Honor plot is adapted from an Israeli TV series, a lot of research was done for the show in New Orleans. This forms the backdrop of the show. Cranston who is playing the role of Michael Desiato kept in touch with a court judge for one week and also paid visits to the other courtrooms to get a feel of the legal procedures. The actor did this so that he could understand and get in the feel of a courtroom.

The writer along with the actor also had discussions about the protests over different racial injustices. The team of the show wanted to portray systematic racism in a better manner in the show. Though Your Honor is not based on a true story, yet it is a thoroughly well-researched series. The little details that the team keeps track of help to enrich the narrative.

