Zac Efron's Girlfriend: Who Is Halston Sage? Learn More About The Actor

In the beginning of 2020, 32-year-old American Actor Zac Efron made headlines, when a media portal reported that he had broken up with his alleged ex-girlfriend Sarah Bro. However, in the past few months speculation around the actor’s love life has piqued. It has now been reported by various media portals that Zac Efron is back in the dating game yet again and is dating another America Actor this time. Read on to know more, “Who is Zac Efron Dating?”

Zac Efron Girlfriend: Who is Zac Efron Dating?

As per reports by a media portal, Hollywood's desirable Bachelor, Zac Efron is currently dating an American actor Halston Sage. The reports claim that the new Hollywood couple began dating towards the end of 2019. They had reportedly also spent the holidays together. However, neither Efron nor Sage has confirmed the relationship yet.

Zac Efron and Halston Sage have been co-actors in the past, as the actor’s worked together in the 2014 film Neighbors. The film also starred Seth Rogan and Dave Franco. There were reports of the actors dating at the time as well, and they were also seen at a basketball game together.

However, the actors did not confirm anything at the time as well. According to a media portal, sources close to the actor’s at the time had confirmed that they were dating back then.

Zac Efron Girlfriend: Who is Halston Sage?

Halston Sage is a 27-year-old American actor who is best known for her appearances in films like Paper Towns alongside Cara Delevingne and The Bling Ring alongside Emma Watson. Her filmography also includes her role in Emma Thompson and Mindy Kaling starrer film Late Night and X-Men’s Dark Phoenix alongside Sophie Turner.

Like Zac Efron, Halston Sage was also a child actor and started her acting career on Nickelodeon playing Grace in How to Rock. The 27-year-old actor is also a dog lover and often posts pictures with her pet on her Instagram account. Halston Sage is also a fashion lover, as per her Instagram the actor is often seen attending fashion events of brands like Dior, Roger Vivier and etc.

Halston Sage's Net Worth:

According to a media portal, Halston Sage’s net worth is reported to be approximately $3 million. Most of the 27-year-old actor’s net worth comes from her acting roles, which have been steady and consistent over the years. The actor is currently starring on Fox’s Prodigal Son, which is a crime drama show. The show was renewed for a second season in 2020.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

