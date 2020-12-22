Isha Talwar's Birthday: Do You Know Madhuri Yadav Comes From A Family Of Directors?

Isha Talwar gained major recognition with her role as Madhuri in the web series Mirzapur. The actor was hailed for her acting skills by her fans. However, do you know that Talwar comes from a filmy background? On the occasion of Isha Talwar's birthday, here are some insights about her family.

Isha Talwar's family

Isha Talwar is the daughter of film producer Vinod Talwar. Not only her father but her brother Vishal Talwar is also an assistant director in Bollywood. Her father is an Executive Producer at Narsimha Enterprises. Isha Talwar was born and brought up in Mumbai but her family has its roots in Pakistan. She has learned dance from choreographer Terence Lewis in his dance school. She has specialised in dance forms like ballet, jazz, hip-hop and salsa. The former model also taught dance in the same studio. In fact, Isha Talwar's Instagram bio also mentions she is a dancer. It reads as 'I am an actor, a dancer, an explorer, an entertainer'.

Also Read| 'Mirzapur 2' now available in Tamil and Telegu, Ali Fazal shares 'little message for fans'

Isha Talwar's movies

Isha Talwar made her lead role acting debut with the Malayalam film Thattathin Marayathu, for which the actor prepared for almost two years. Isha Talwar took a four-month voice training class and went on to learn the language. She also learned to play the guitar. In the same year, Isha appeared in another Malayalam film, I Love Me.

In 2013, Isha Talwar made her Tamil and Telugu movie debut. She starred in the Telugu film Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyinde as Shruti. She was also featured in the Tamil film, Thillu Mullu. In 2017, Isha finally made her Bollywood debut with Tubelight. Isha Talwar's popular films include Maine Pyar Kiya (Telugu), God's Own Country, Raja Cheyyi Vesthe, Meendum Oru Kadhal Kadhai, Tubelight, Crossroad, Kaalakaandi, Ranam, Article 15, Roam Rome Mein, Ginny Weds Sunny and many others.

Also Read| 'Mirzapur' fame Pankaj Tripathi says 'filthy language is not the only way to get noticed'

Isha Talwar has also worked as a model in more than 40 commercials for brands like Pizza Hut, Vivel Fairness Cream, Kaya Skin Clinic, Dulux Paints and Dhatri Fairness Cream. In 2011, the star appeared in a music video for the Just Dance competition, besides Hrithik Roshan. Isha has also done a couple of web series. She starred in Dice Media's Home Sweet Office, ZEE5's Parchhayee and many others.

Also Read| Madhuri Yadav's real name and other details about 'Mirzapur 2' actor

Also Read| 'Mirzapur 2' cast: Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar & others who are joining the original cast

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.