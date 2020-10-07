'Mirzapur 2' Cast: Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar & Others Who Are Joining The Original Cast

On October 6, streaming giant Amazon Prime Video took the internet by storm after it dropped the much-awaited trailer of Mirzapur 2. The two-minute-forty-eight-second long video left fans excited to watch their favourite actors once again. Meanwhile, a section of fans went gaga over the new cast members, who are set to join the original star cast of the revenge-drama. Here is the list of actors, who are joining this season to spice up the rivalry between Munna and Guddu in the territory of Kaleen Bhaiya, which is Mirzapur.

Cast of Mirzapur 2

The story of the series revolves around drugs, guns, murders and lawlessness in Mirzapur. The original star cast of the Prime Video series includes Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Ali Fazal and Shweta Tripathi. Other lead actors, whose character died in the first season, are Vikrant Massey, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Abhishek Banerjee, and Shubrajyoti Bharat, among many others. On the other side, apart from the star cast, actors such as Rasika Dugal, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, and Amit Sial, among many others, will continue playing their characters.

READ | 'Mirzapur' Ending Explained: Everything You Need To Know About The Ending Of The Series

Mirzapur 2 actors

Vijay Varma

The brief trailer of the second installment of Mirzapur gave glimpses of critically acclaimed actor Vijay Varma. Vijay was seen portraying a fearless and cunning character. Although the details of his character are still under wraps, it is evident that he will build up the political tension in the series. Talking about the repertoire of Varma, it includes popular films such as Pink, Gully Boy and Baaghi 3, among many others.

READ | 'Mirzapur 2' Cast Includes Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi And Others; Know Their Characters

Anjum Sharma and Meghna Malik

Interestingly, Anjum Sharma will be seen playing the character of Meghna Malik's son. Their characters will add the pinch of drama to the plotline as Malik and Sharma are also wife and son of the character Rati Shankar Shukla, who was shot dead in the season one by Guddu. The trailer suggests that the mother-son duo will create chaos for Guddu to seek the revenge of Shukla's death.

Isha Talwar

After the exit of female lead actor Shriya Pilgaonkar, the second series will see Isha Talwar taking over the female lead. Isha Talwar, a 32-year-old actor, predominantly works in Malayalam and Hindi films. The trailer caught a few glimpses of her while not revealing many details of her character and the relevance of it to the story.

READ | Shweta Tripathi Shares BTS 'prep Time' Pic From 'Mirzapur 2,' Reveals Trailer Release Time

Lilliput

Veteran actor-writer Lilliput will be seen playing a pivotal character in the series. The trailer only gave a few glimpses of him, in which he was not heard saying any dialogue or performing any action. In the series, he will portray the character named Dadda Tyagi.

Talking about the first season, it ended with Kaleen Bhaiya proving his dominance in Mirzapur. Meanwhile, Munna hijacked a wedding to kill Bablu and Guddu. The second season will start streaming from October 23.

READ | Hindi Diwas 2020: 'Mirzapur' Cast Extends Wishes To Fans In Their Own Unique Way

(Promo image courtesy: Prime Video YouTube)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.