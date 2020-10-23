Ishaan Khatter Narrates 'A Suitable Boy's' Introduction, Gives Insights Into Its Chapters

On Friday afternoon, Ishaan Khatter took to his Instagram and narrated the introduction of his series- A Suitable Boy. He gave insights into its chapters. In the video, he first introduces 'Chapter 1- Browsing through books: Two students meet one day'. After this, a few scenes featuring Tanya Maniktala pop up on the screen. Then, he gives insights into 'Chapter 2- A courtesan sings coolly through the heat. A hopeful lover buys a parakeet', which is followed by a few snippets of Tabu-Ishaan's role in the series.

In the latter part of the video, Ishaan introduces 'Chapter 3- A couple of glide-down ride in a boat. A mother hears that mischief is afloat'. Sharing the clip, Ishaan Khatter wrote, 'A Suitable Boy - an introduction. Voiced by yours truly. Come and read with us on Netflix. Now streaming in English and Hindi'. Take a look at the video below.

Ishaan narrates A Suitable Boy's introduction

A Suitable Boy cast

Mira Nair’s series, A Suitable Boy, released on July 26, 2020, on BBC One, and then released on Netflix on October 23. The show has an ensemble cast of Tanya Maniktala, Ishaan Khatter, Tabu, Rasika Dugal, Randeep Hooda, Vinay Pathak, Ram Kapoor, Vijay Varma, Ranvir Shorey, among others. Apart from these stars, A Suitable Boy also has a diverse cast of over 100 actors from India and around the world.

A Suitable Boy plot

A Suitable Boy is an adaptation of Vikram Seth's popular novel of the same name. The series chronicles the story of a 19-year-old university student Lata (Tanya) who grapples with life as she is surrounded by old traditions. While she focuses on her studies, her domineering mother wants to find her a suitable husband. Ishaan Khatter in A Suitable Boy plays the role of Maan Kapoor.

On the work front, Ishaan was also seen in Khaali Peeli, alongside Ananya Panday. Jaideep Ahlawat played the role of the antagonist in the movie. Directed by Maqbool Khan, the drama chronicled the tale of a dancer who steals some money and jewellery and escapes in the night with a taxi driver.

