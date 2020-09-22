Zendaya's Emmy 2020 Win Has Rumoured Ex-beau Jacob Elordi Wish 'Congratulations Captain'

On September 20, 2020, Zendaya made history as she became the youngest actor to have won the prestigious Emmy Award in the 'Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series' category. Now, her Euphoria co-star and former beau Jacob Elordi has finally extended his congratulatory wishes for Zendaya on Instagram. Sharing a picture of the 24-year-old on his Instagram story, Elordi gushed, "Bravo".

Rumoured ex-beau Jacob Elordi rejoices as Zendaya breaks record at Emmys 2020

For her exemplary performance in HBO's highly-popular teen drama Euphoria, lead actor Zendaya bagged the Emmy Award as the best female actor in the category of drama. Thus, close to twenty-four hours from her historical win at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, old flame Jacob Elordi has shared a sweet tribute for his Euphoria co-star to congratulate her. Elordi shared a picture of his rumoured ladylove on Instagram and referred to her as 'captain' as the Australian actor wrote, "Congratulations captain @zendaya Brove" followed by two heart emojis.

The Euphoria actors were romantically linked but they refrained from announcing it publically. However, Jacob currently appears to in a relationship with the American model, Kaia Gerber. While the Emmys 2020 took place virtually on Saturday night, the 23-year-old and his model girlfriend were vacationing in Mexico with Gerber's famous parents, if the grapevines are to be believed.

Meanwhile, Zendaya is still short of words to express her feelings about the big win at the Emmys 2020. Yesterday, the Spider-Man: Far from Home actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a heartfelt post wherein she posed with her trophy, flashing her million-dollar smile at the camera. In the picture shared by her, Zendaya looked stunning in a custom-made Giorgio Armani gown with a plunging neckline which featured polka dots all across it. Sharing the picture on Instagram, the actor-singer penned a sweet caption which read, "Still don’t really have any words....feeling so much love right now, thank you."

Talking about Euphoria, the American teen drama achieved yet another milestone as it added one more prestigious award to its kitty. After winning the People's Choice Award, Satellite Award, and Guild of Music Supervisors Award, the show also won the Primetime Emmy Award.

