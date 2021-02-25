Jacqueline Laurita's Net Worth Will Shock The 'Real Housewives' Star's Fans

The former cosmetologist Jacqueline Laurita is a household name in America today, thanks to a certain reality show that brought her a lot of stardom. Laurita has been an alum of the Bravo show The Real Housewives of New Jersey since season 1 of the show in 2009. Recently many fans on Twitter have been discussing the Bravo show while mentioning how much they miss Jacqueline Laurita. Find out what is her net worth.

Remember when #TeresaGiudice brought up #jacquelinelaurita 's son up in an argument? She tells Jacqueline Laurita that if karma doesn’t affect you, it affects your kids. — that her son, Nicholoas’, autism is a direct result of karma. — XanadudeðŸ³ï¸‍ðŸŒˆ (@XanadudeEarth2) February 19, 2021

Living in the same house as your crazy grandson and grandson is formidable, and Hugh Grant has had enough, played by the then-unknown Jacqueline Laurita. (â˜†) — Movie Plot Bot (@Movie_Plot_Bot) February 18, 2021

Read | Are David and Dolores still together? The Real Housewives star dishes on her relationship

Who is Jacqueline Laurita?

According to her IMDB page, 50-year-old Laurita is a New Jersey native. She is the daughter of an Army Colonel hence, had to move quite a bit as a child. She lived in South Korea, Germany and Virginia. Laurita got married to Matt Holmes in 1989, but the pair separated in 1992. She appeared on the Bravo reality show in 2009 and was a full-time member of the cast until 2014 when she departed from the show and limited herself to only making guest appearances.

Read | Real Housewives' Brandi Redmond welcomes fourth child, Brilynn Mari Redmond

She got married to Chris Laurita with whom she shares two sons CJ and Nicholas. While she is a renowned cosmetologist her husband us the owner of a popcorn company called The little Kennel. The reality TV star also has a daughter named Ashlee from her earlier marriage to Holmes.

Read | 'The Real Housewives of Potomac's' latest episode shows a fight between Michael and Chris

Jacqueline Laurita net worth

According to a report in celebrity net worth portal, Laurita, who is currently a Las Vegas native is worth $500,000. Most of her wealth comes from her reality TV career, especially from RHONJ. Currently, the TV personality is a stay at home mom and housewife. Jacqueline Laurita in Real Housewives is also the sister-in-law of two other reality housewives on the show, Dina Manzo and Caroline Manzo.

Read | 'The Real Housewives Of Atlanta': Why did Drew Sidora join the cast now?

The report further reveals that in April 2013, a bank in New Jersey began foreclosure proceedings on Jacqueline Laurita's New Jersey mansion. The bank whose name has not been revealed, claimed that Mrs Laurita had not made a payment on her $1.6 million mortgage since February 2012. The monthly payment before penalties were more than $10,000. In addition to this, the state of New Jersey also claims that Jacqueline owed more than $340,000 in state back-taxes.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.