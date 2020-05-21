Jagjeet Sandhu Reacts To 'Paatal Lok' Triumph, Says 'Blessed To Be Part Of Such Big Show'

Actor Jagjeet Sandhu, who played the role of Chaku - one of the four assassins who planned the murder of journalist Sanjeev Mehra in Paatal Lok, in an exclusive live session with leading news daily revealed Paatal Lok was his first big role outside Punjabi cinema. Jagjeet added that he got many congratulatory messages on social media about his work in the series and said that he felt blessed to be a part of such a big show.

Hailing from Punjab, actor Jagjeet Sandhu aka Chaku from Paatal Lok revealed that he was confident that people would like his work. Furthermore, Jagjeet also revealed that since it was his first project outside Punjabi cinema, he wanted to prove that an actor who prominently did comic roles could portray any role for that matter. Jagjeet Sandhu added that he was confident that people would like his work, as he had given his whole and soul for it.

Jagjeet talked about co-stars Neeraj & Jaideep

Additionally, in the same live session, Jagjeet Sandhu opened up on what he learned from his co-stars Neeraj Kabi and Jaideep Ahlawat. He mentioned that since both Jaideep and Neeraj are seasoned actors and have been in the industry forlong, he was nervous to meet them in person for the first time. However, Jagdeep added that the senior actors made him feel very comfortable on the sets.

Giving more insights about what he learned from them, Jagjeet revealed that Jaideep Ahlawat's pure honesty towards work inspired him a lot. Jagjeet Sandhu also added that he learned from almost everyone who was present on the sets of Paatal Lok, be it a technician or an actor.

About Paatal Lok

The show's name is inspired by the ancient concept of three realms of the world - Paatal Lok, Dharti Lok and Swarg Lok. The show is based on a crime thriller book. The show creator Sudip Sharma has been previously part of hit films like Udta Punjab and Anushka Sharma's first production NH10. Just like Amazon Prime Video's last venture Mirzapur, Paatal Lok explores the dark bylanes of immorality. Paatal Lok cast includes - Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Swastika Mukherjee, Gul Panag, Vipin Sharma among many others.

Bollywood hails Paatal Lok

Earlier, Ishaan Khatter shared his experience of watching the series and called it 'engaging' for its narrative. He also added that Paatal Lok is 'perfectly crafted'. Varun Dhawan shared a story on his Instagram and wrote that he found the show to be 'superb'.

Actor Rajkummar Rao penned a heartfelt message of appreciation on his Instagram story, congratulating and praising the cast of Paatal Lok. He mentioned that the show is a 'must-watch' series according to him.

