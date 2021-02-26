'Jamai 2.0' Review: The Show Is Back With A Bang With 'full Power', Say Netizens

ZeeTV's daily soap Jamai Raja will soo return with its second season Jamai 2.0 on Zee5. The show started streaming in India on February 26, 2021. Starring Ravi Dubey, Nia Sharma, and Achint Kaur, the show is directed by Aarambhh M Singh and Shashank Shah. The plot of the show revolves around Siddarth played by Ravi Dubey who is seeking revenge from his mother-in-law.

Fans' reactions to the show

Jamai 2.0 IMDb rating has reached 7.3 after the release of the second season. The show is receiving a lot of reactions from its fans. With fans binge-watching the comeback of the daily soap that ended in 2019 after a three-year run, here's Jamai 2.0 web series review by netizens.

@AshviniYardi mam , as always FULLPOWER thaa humara #J2S2 phar aakri scene me thoda jyaada dhard huaa woh Ring waali😭

Agle Season mey naa Siddesh Sharma koo bhass humare #SiddharthKhurana banaa denaa😁@_ravidubey @Theniasharma @kaur_achint @ZEE5Premium @ViniyardFilms — truefansofjamairaja (@sidnivians) February 26, 2021

Awesome Awesome Awesome #Jamai2Point0 @_ravidubey superb gazab hai sir Awesome, all are superb... Maza aa gaya dekh ke

Congratulations for this powerful performannce @Theniasharma @kaur_achint

Thanks @ZEE5India — shubham goel (@shubh2366) February 25, 2021

The stronger side of Roshni

Several fans of the show in their Jamai 2.0 web series review have lauded the more sensible side of the character Roshni, played by Nia Sharma in the show. Apparently, according to the fans, the character of Roshni is much stronger in the second season. They have also complimented Nia Sharma's performance.

Omg watched few episodes and i see much stronger side of #Roshni 👏🏻 @Theniasharma you have killed it girl👏🏻❤️kudos to u👏🏻ohooo man ok as said by #NiVi i see a much bolder version of #SidNi 🥰U both are sizzling 🔥🔥 @_ravidubey #NiaSharma #RaviDubey #Jamai2Point0 — appu (@aparnalokam) February 25, 2021

It's good see well balanced season! Roshni has become much more sensible and practical, she understands the situation and then gives the reactions 👏 so good to see Roshni like this.#J2S2 #SidNi — ♛🌻 (@Yaassx_) February 26, 2021

What I can say abt the 1st episode watching my Roshni is back with a bang.. She killed it in each every scenes..💯💥 Ur way too powerful.. @Theniasharma

So guys, PLS watch #Jamai2Point0 #Season2 that is already streaming on @ZEE5Premium — Noor (@nia90_myqueen) February 26, 2021

