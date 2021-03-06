'Jamtara' Season 2 Officially On Its Way, Netflix Says "our Calls Have Been Answered"

Netflix has officially announced the renewal of Jamtara for season 2 with a few stills from the upcoming show. Netflix India's official Instagram handle shared a post announcing the Jamtara season 2 release with the caption, "OUR CALLS HAVE BEEN ANSWERED. #Jamtara will return for a second season and the scams are only going to get bigger!". Sharing a joke based on the show, which is about two guys who want to run a successful phishing racket, Netflix also wrote, "ALSO, remind us not to give our bank details to callers who claim to have news about the new season. We don't want to fall for this again".

Fans react to Netflix's Jamtara season 2 release announcement

The announcement for Netflix's Jamtara season 2 prompted a number of responses from fans of the show. Netflix India's handle even took out the time for some hilarious responses for fans. One fan said, "kitna time laga diya Netflix (you took so long Netflix)" to which their handle responded saying, "we had to make sure we weren't being pranked" while another fan left an empty comment saying nothing to which Netflix India responded, "a list of all the reasons to not watch Jamtara" implying there were none. Many other fans of the show also left comments expressing their anticipation for the upcoming series. Take a look below:

Jamtara and other upcoming Netflix series

The Jamtara season 2 cast will most likely return with actors from season 1 including Amit Sial, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Aksha Pardasany and others. Not much else is known about the upcoming show's release. Streaming giant Netflix recently announced an array of upcoming tv shows for 2021, renewing many beloved tv shows for new seasons like Delhi Crime, Kota Factory, Little Things, Mismatched and others.

In an official video shared by Netflix India, one can see the announcement for a total of 15 new upcoming Hindi series including Madhuri Dixit's Finding Anamika, R. Madhavan's Decoupled, Raveena Tandon's Arnayak, Manoj Bajpayee's Ray and many more. Netflix India shared the post across all social media platforms saying, "Drama series chahiye? Comedy series chahiye? Thriller? Suspense? Horror? Family? Menu pe sab kuch hai! A look at the series we're bringing to your table in 2021!". Take a look at the video below.

