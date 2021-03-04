Rohit Saraf Announces Second Season Of His Netflix Romcom 'Mismatched'

Actor Rohit Saraf has appeared in a variety of movies, TV shows and TV commercials but he received a breakthrough in his career for his performance in Netflix’s Mismatched. As fans eagerly wait for Mismatched 2 to release on Netflix, the actor shared delightful news to his fans about the new season of his web series, Mismatched. He even dropped in a question on social media that increased the curiosity level of the fans.

Mismatched 2 to release on Netflix

Actor Rohit Saraf recently took to his Instagram handle and posted this amazing photo for all his fans in which he can be seen standing with his Mismatched season 2 cast member, Prajakta Koli. This photo is an adorable glimpse of the lead Mismatched season 2 cast at the shoot of the series. In the photo, Rohit Saraf can be seen wearing a shirt and gazing into the eyes of Prajakta Koli while she can be seen wearing a striped bodycon dress and talking to him with her phone in one hand.

In the caption, Rohit Saraf dropped a question for his fans that whether Rishi’s quest for his future wife will be on hold or not and then added that one can find this out by watching Mismatched 2 on Netflix. He further stated how his web series is coming soon to Netflix and then tagged all the Mismatched season 2 cast members in the post.

Fans expressed their excitement in the comment section and added how they were eagerly waiting for the new season and mentioned how this news turned out to be a great surprise for them. Many of the fans couldn’t keep calm and kept asking through the comments when the new season will be released on Netflix. One of their fans even mentioned how she wanted to sign a petition to make Mismatched 2 a little longer and wanted more of ‘Dimpshi’ in the series. Take a look at some of the adorable fans’ reactions to Rohit Saraf’s announcement about the new season of his Netflix show.



Mismatched season 2 plot

Season one of the show ended right after the fans saw a serious fight between Dimple and Rishi and also saw how Dimple’s coding was leaked by someone. As the makers haven’t revealed the Mismatched season 2 plot, there is speculation that the new season will surely begin with exposing the one who leaked Dimple’s coding and will move further ahead to make Rishi and Dimple’s relation stronger.

Mismatched season 2 cast

Though there have been no announcements about the new Mismatched 2 cast members, it is expected that many of the cast members will be reprising their roles from season 1 such as Rannvijay Singha, Devyani Shorey, Taaruk Raina, Abhinav Sharma and many others.

