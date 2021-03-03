Madhuri Dixit Announces Her OTT Debut With 'Finding Anamika' On Netflix

Netflix recently announced that it will be releasing a wide variety of its content ranging from movies, series, documentaries, reality shows, comedy specials among others. The streaming service giant shared a video clip and gave a glimpse of its line-up for this year on Netflix India. Among the shows that will be releasing on Netflix, Madhuri Dixit will also be making her debut with the series Finding Anamika on Netflix. She recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared the news with her fans. For all the people who are wondering about Madhuri Dixit's debut show on OTT, here is everything you need to know about it.

Madhuri Dixit announces her upcoming series Finding Anamika

Madhuri Dixit recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a picture from her upcoming series Finding Anamika to share the news with her fans. She also penned down a long caption to talk about the series and her role in it. She shared that she is thrilled to announce Finding Anamika and also joked by saying, “Excuse me, while I do a happy dance to celebrate! ðŸ’ƒ”. From the caption, it can be said that she will be playing the titular role in Finding Anamika's cast.

In the picture shared by the actor, she is seen in a glamorous avatar. She captioned the post by saying, “Beauty, poise, grace and elegance are all words you’d associate with Anamika. But skeletons are hidden in her closet all come rushing out when an untoward event takes place. There’s always more than meets the eye, isn’t there?” Here is a look at Madhuri Dixit's latest Instagram post about her web series.

Also Read | Madhuri Dixit Nene Gets Lost In Thoughts While Relaxing In Garden; Calls It 'Camouflage'

Also Read | Madhuri Dixit Nene's Latest Picture Is All About 'puppy Love'; Check It Out

It looks like fans are excited about Finding Anamika just like they are about Madhuri Dixit's movies. As soon as she shared the news on her Instagram, fans flooded the comments section of the post and shared their excitement. Several users dropped heart and fire emojis while some users praised her look. One of the users wrote, “CAN'T WAIT MA'AM ðŸ˜ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­”. Here is a look at how netizens reacted to Madhuri Dixit's latest Instagram post.

Also Read | Madhuri Dixit Nene Shows 'What's In Her Bag' In YouTube Video; Reveals She Loves Doodling

Also Read | Madhuri Dixit To Wrap The Shoot Of Her Web Debut Show 'The Actress' In March

Madhuri Dixit's debut series Finding Anamika's cast

Finding Anamika's cast also features Manav Kaul in important roles. He also shared the news on his Instagram handle. In the picture shared by the actor, he is seen sitting with Madhuri Dixit under a tree. He captioned the post by saying, “I’m thrilled to announce that I will be a part of the Netflix original series Finding Anamika. Prepare for shocking lies, secrets and deceit in a show that is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat.” Here is a look at Manav Kaul’s Instagram post.

Image Credits: Manav Kaul Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.