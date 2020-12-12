'Supernatural' Actor Jared Padalecki Shares A Throwback Photo From Final Episode

Its been 15 long years since Supernatural aired on WB and it has finally come to an end in November this year. Recently, Supernatural's Jared Padalecki shared a throwback photo on his Twitter from the shoot of a fight scene. The entire stunt team of the fight scene posed for the picture. He also revealed that most of them were infected by COVID19.

Jared Padalecki shared a photo from the shoot of Supernatural final episode

Supernatural has entertained its audience for more than a decade and has finally stopped airing. Jared Padalecki took his Official Twitter account to share the photo of the stunt team of the series. Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles posed with their body doubles in the photo. The body doubles wore the same outfit as the actors. He wrote that this picture was captured exactly 14 weeks ago when their "vigorously COVID tested" team film the iconic fight scene in the barn. He also thanked the stunt team for making the stunt shoots possible. Take a look at the tweet here:

#FlashbackFriday to exactly 14 weeks ago... when our (vigorously COVID tested) team filmed a fight scene in a barn... and a giant thank you to our amazing stunt crew that made it possible. @jensenackles #SPNFamily #AKF pic.twitter.com/BEbwFCskcD — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) December 11, 2020

Reactions of Jared Padalecki's photo

Supernatural fans retweeted and replied to his tweet in numbers. A fan wrote that they started watching Supernatural at a very young age. They said that they spent some of the most beautiful stages growing up with them. They thanked the team and making 15 years of their life beautiful. Another fan wrote that she can never forget the heartbreaking moment at the barn. Another Twitter user appreciated them for the efforts they took with such risks during the pandemic.

A journey that I started with you from a young age. I spent the most beautiful stages of my life with you, and I dont think that I will have such a beautiful journey again and I am thankful and grateful.

Thank you for 15 years trip with you @jarpad @JensenAckles 😘❤️❤️ https://t.co/W8fx9yXfNa — kimnadia8 (@Kimnadia8) December 12, 2020

You guys are so amazing, I will never forget that heartbreaking and beautiful scene in the barn. Thank you @jarpad and @JensenAckles and the amazing stunt crew. #SPNFamily #AKF ❤🥰 https://t.co/7meDs1OsSc — Sarah Camen (@CamenSarah) December 12, 2020

You all did a great job pleasing your fans.I know I appreciate it for the risk your you were facing.💖💖💖💖 https://t.co/0JlkyrYNZW — Mary Jinkens (@JinkensMary) December 11, 2020

About Supernatural

Supernatural first aired in September 2005. The show starred Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles as Sam and Dean Winchester respectively and is helmed by Eric Kripke. The plot revolves around the two brothers who go on a mission to hunt supernatural beings like demons and ghosts. The entire show was shot in Vancouver, British Columbia and areas around it. After its eleventh season, the show was known as the longest-running American live-action fantasy TV series. Actors like Katie Cassidy, Genevieve Cortese, Lauren Cohan, Misha Collins, Mark A. Sheppard, Mark Pellegrino and Alexander Calvert played pivotal roles in the show. The show came to an end on November 19, 2020.

