What Happened To 'Windy City Rehab'? Will Alison Victoria Return For A Season 3?

Windy City Rehab Season 2 ended yesterday on October 13, 2020. The season ended on a depressing note for host Alison Victoria, who nearly broke into tears by the end of the finale. Alison truly had a hard time this season as she had to deal with contractor Donovan Eckhardt's scandal and the City of Chicago's legal notices. Will Windy City Rehab return for a season 3 or will the show end due to all the difficulties that Alison Victoria faced this season.

What happened to Windy City Rehab?

The finale for Windy City Rehab Season 2 revealed how difficult things had gotten for the designer and lead host Alison Victoria. First, Alison's contractor Donovan Eckhardt was caught misappropriated financials. Eckhardt finally got his general contracting license suspended by the City. However, Donovan's actions were not the only drama that Alison had to face in the finale.

The city of Chicago also sent the designer two stop-work orders. The new lead contractor Ermin Pajazetovic hints that the stop orders were issued due to the fact that they had done more work than they had a permit for. Donovan's removal further hurt Alison's rehab efforts as he was the one who was initially working on the projects that were issued with stop-work orders. Alison now talks with Donovan only through her lawyers.

Moreover, Alison Victoria is also being harassed by disgruntled customers who blame her for construction delays and structural issues. Alison revealed that Donovan would not pick up any customer calls, so she had to deal with them herself. Eventually, she got frustrated and cried out that she was just a designer and not the actual contractor.

Her last project with Eckhardt also ended up being more expensive than the initial buying price of $560,000. Alison rebuilt the entire building from inside out, which led to a final rehab cost of $807,000. Her latest project is now on the market like all her other projects from Windy City Rehab. It is currently selling for $1.449 million.

In spite of all the hardships she faced this season, Alison Victoria is all set to return for another season of Windy City Rehab. In the season 2 finale, she revealed that she wanted to prove herself and clear her name as Eckhardt had ruined her reputation. As of now, HGTV has not announced a series renewal for season 3.

[Image source: Alison Victoria Instagram]

