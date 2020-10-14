'The Crown' 4 Teaser: Netizens React To Latest Teaser On Social Media

The fourth season of The Crown is all set to release on November 15, 2020. The Crown 4 will feature Olivia Colman in the role of Queen Elizabeth II and will be set during the wedding of Prince Charles. A new teaser for The Crown 4 was dropped recently and showcased what fans could expect from the upcoming season. Fans on Twitter loved this new teaser and some even felt like it had a darker vibe to it compared to the previous season of The Crown.

Fans react to The Crown 4 trailer

Season 4 of #TheCrown and the Princess Diana and Thatcher stories look superb. Expect @GillianA to steal the show and the throne. 👑 🇬🇧 — Tim Harvey (@TimDavidHarvey) October 14, 2020

I really truly hope Diana will be treated fairly and humane in the new season of #TheCrown. And please God, don't make me hate @JoshOConnor15 — Georgia 🦉 (@LightBluish95) October 14, 2020

This looks more frightening than Bly Manor — 𝓛𝓪𝓪𝓵𝓮𝓮𝓷 لعلین✨𝓹𝓮𝓻𝓼𝓸𝓷𝓪𝓵 𝓿𝓲𝓮𝔀𝓼 (@laaleen) October 13, 2020

@netflix y’all need to come pick me up off this damn floor I just fell on 😩 this might be the DOPEST trailer I’ve ever seen for any show. PERIODT. Also how the hell do you find these actors?! Sis looks EXACTLY like Diana 👸🏼✨#TheCrownNetflix https://t.co/EjryhWwNGt — Mari Carey (@MariCarey14) October 14, 2020

The Crown 4 will feature Emma Corrin in the role of Lady Diana Spencer, the wife of Prince Charles. Lady Diana Spencer's life and death was a huge scandal during the '80s. Other than Lady Diana Spencer's introduction, the show will also feature Gillian Anderson as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. Helena Bonham Carter will star as Princess Margaret. Meanwhile, the season will also showcase how Prince Phillip and Queen Elizabeth slowly grew apart.

Other actors who will star in this season include Tobias Menzies, Ben Daniels, Marion Bailey, Erin Doherty, Josh O'Connor, Emerald Fennell, Charles Dance, Gillian Anderson, Angus Imrie, and Rebecca Humphries. The official season synopsis for The Crown 4 is already out on Netflix. According to the synopsis, the season will start with Prince Charles wedding to Lady Diana Spencer.

Prime Minister Margaret's divisive policies and her relationship with the Queen will also be explored. The Falklands War and UK's deteriorating relationship with the commonwealth will also be a major point of focus in The Crown 4. Prince Charles and Lady Diana's relationship and eventual separation will also be explored.

The first two seasons of The Crown featured Claire Foy in the lead role of Queen Elizebeth II. Season 3 and the upcoming season stars Olivia as an older version of the Queen. The final few seasons of the show will star Imelda Staunton as the elderly Queen. The first three seasons of The Crown were massively successful and critically acclaimed. The show has also won Emmy Awards for its amazing acting and storytelling.

